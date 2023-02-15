Brad Pitt’s GF Ines de Ramon Is All Smiles As She Leaves Work With Flower Bouquet On Valentine’s Day

Ines de Ramon clearly had a fantastic Valentine’s Day. The jewelry executive, 30, was spotted walking through Los Angeles with an extravagant bouquet of flowers in a simple white vase on Tuesday, February 14. Ines, who has reportedly been dating Brad Pitt had a huge smile on her face as she walked with the beautiful pink flowers in her hands.

Ines sported a black top and jeans with boots as she left work. She had a huge smile on as she also sported a pair of sunglasses. Besides the beautiful pink flowers, she also carried a black purse and a baguette. While it’s not clear that the flowers came from Brad, 59, she has been seen getting very close to the Fight Club actor in recent months.

Brad and Ines, who was previously married to Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley, first sparked romance rumors when they were seen together at a Bono concert in November 2022, and even though there’s a large age gap between them, a source close to the pair revealed that it “isn’t an issue for either of them” to Us Weekly in January. “Their relationship feels comfortable and playful,” they said.

Earlier in the year, the new couple rang in 2023 with a romantic vacation to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico. During the getaway, photos of them lying on the beach and sunbathing together showed that they were having a wonderful time on their New Year’s trip.

Since the pair started seeing each other, an insider close to the actor revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that they’re already head-over-heels for one another. “Brad is smitten with Ines and always looks forward to spending as much time with her as possible,” the source said. “Ines has made it clear that she doesn’t need a man in her life unless they bring a positive energy which Brad respects. Brad knows how talented Ines is, particularly when it comes to her eye for jewelry and lifestyle branding.”