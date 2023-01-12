Ines de Ramon Rocks Crop Top & Jeans After Skipping Golden Globes With Brad Pitt

Ines de Ramon was out in Los Angeles on Jan. 11, looking effortlessly chic in a crop top and jeans. The 30-year-old girlfriend of Brad Pitt skipped the Golden Globes with her beau the night before but it didn’t seem to bother her as she looked stylish in her outfit.

Ines showed off her tiny waist in a skintight, scoop-neck white crop top with a pair of high-waisted jeans. The straight-leg jeans were fitted and wide at the hems while both thighs were covered in paint splatter. On top of her crop top, she wore a baggy cream fuzzy sweater and accessorized her look with white sneakers and square Ray-Ban sunglasses. As for her glam, she opted out of any makeup and had her brown hair down and parted in the middle in loose waves.

Although the jewelry designer didn’t accompany Brad to the award show, the couple rang in the new year together on a romantic trip to Cabo, Mexico, according to PEOPLE. Before spending time in Cabo, the lovebirds celebrated Brad’s 59th birthday together on Dec. 19, in Hollywood. For the outing, Brad rocked a collared gray shirt with stripes whiles Ines wore a fuzzy cream jacket with a fur collar.

A source close to Brad told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, that the couple like each other very much, stating, “Brad is smitten with Ines and always looks forward to spending as much time with her as possible. It’s not hard to be because she’s obviously attractive and she’s into health which Brad is also, but she’s smart, she’s successful as VP of Anita Ko Jewelry, and has really made a name for herself which is impressive to Brad.”