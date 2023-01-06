Ines De Ramon Enjoys Shopping Day After Romantic Vacay With Brad Pitt: Photo

Brad Pitt‘s new girlfriend, jewelry designer Ines de Ramon, is back in California following her New Year’s trip to Cabo with the Oscar-winning actor. Ines, 30, was seen bundled up in a black puffer jacket as she shopped with a friend in Los Angeles on Jan. 5, 2023. Just a few days earlier, she and Brad, 59, were photographed soaking up the sun at a Mexican resort to celebrate the New Year.

In photos captured on Dec. 31, Ines went topless as she faced away from the pool and brought her knees to her chest during a conversation with Brad. She wore a blue and white sarong tied around her waist. Meanwhile, Brad showed off his chiseled abs in ombre blue swim trunks.

A person close to Ines and Brad, who were first linked in November, confirmed on Jan. 2 that they “are dating and having fun,” according to PEOPLE. “They have a good thing going on. There is no stress. Brad is enjoying it,” the source added.

Of course, the couple couldn’t stay in paradise forever and came back shortly after the New Year. They were seen deboarding their private jet at the Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday, Jan. 5 — and nearly had a run-in with Brad’s ex, Jennifer Aniston! The Friends alum, 53, also jetted to Cabo to celebrate the new year (with pals Jason Bateman and Jimmy Kimmel) and coincidentally flew back at almost the exact same time as Brad and Ines.

As fans know, Brad and Jen married in 2000 and were together until 2005. Brad then swiftly got into a relationship with Angelina Jolie after filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith with her the year prior. They welcomed six children during their partnership — three of which are adopted — and tied the knot in 2014. They shocked fans in 2016 when they announced their separation. Jennifer eventually married actor Justin Theroux in 2015, but their union lasted only two years. Before Ines, Brad was linked romantically to model Emily Ratajkowski.

Ines was married to Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley for three years before their separation in Sept. 2022. When the media caught wind of her romance with the Ad Astra star, a source for PEOPLE noted that they had already been seeing each other “for a few months.”