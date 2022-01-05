See Pics

Teresa Giudice, 49, Slays An Insanely Sexy Cutout Swimsuit In Cabo For New Year’s

Teresa Giudice 'Envy' by Melissa Gorga Fashion Show, New York, USA - 03 May 2019
Teresa Giudice arrives at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek for a fun night in costume. 17 Oct 2019 Pictured: Teresa Giudice arrives at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek for a fun night in costume. Photo credit: Ralph Notaro / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA529583_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
West Hollywood, CA - Teresa Giudice seems to really be enjoying herself recently as she continues her fun from the weekend with a girls night out at Nice Guy. Pictured: Teresa Giudice BACKGRID USA 28 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: HEDO / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Teresa Giudice Leaves Craigs With FriendsPictured: Teresa GiudiceRef: SPL1608380 251017 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.

Turning up the heat! The ‘Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ star looked unreal in the sizzling one-piece look.

Teresa Giudice, 49, started off the New Year while south of the border, spending her time soaking up the sun in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with fiance Louie Ruelas, 47. The Real Housewives Of New Jersey star flaunted one of her fabulous vacation looks on Instagram Dec. 4, striking a pose on the sands of the private beach at the chic Nobu Los Cabos resort.

T was the center of attention while rocking a slinky cut-out bikini which showed off her awesome abs and cleavage. Her swimsuit had a few stylish touches, featuring a twisted halterneck and sash around the center. The Bravo star let her caramel tresses hang down long and smooth while topping them with a cowboy hat and striking a pouty pose. In a subsequent photo, Teresa and Louie smiled while a dreamy sunset hung in the background. “LOS CABOS 2022,” she captioned the post, adding the hashtags, #newyearsday, #sunset, and #mylove.

Teresa and Louie got engaged back in Oct. 2021 after about a year of dating. And according to insiders, the New Jersey diva is more than ready to walk down the aisle with her new love. “Teresa can’t wait to get married and start the next chapter of her life with Louie,” a source close to the star EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.

Teresa Giudice
Teresa Giudice is ready to walk down the aisle with her fiance Louie Ruelas. (AFF-USA/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

‘Real Housewives’ Stars In Bikinis -- See Photos Of Luann de Lesseps & More

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga looks amazing in a bright blue bikini as she hots the beach with husband Joe Gorga and family in Miami. 17 Feb 2021 Pictured: Melissa Gorga; Joe Gorga. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA733933_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Real Housewives of Orange County are seen at the pool in Miami Beach. Superfit Tamra Judge was joined by fellow cast mates Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter for some fun in the sun on Wednesday. The trio were filming scenes for the upcoming season of their hit Bravo reality show and joined by an unknown pal in a yellow dress. Shannon Beador and Vicki Gunvalson (not pictured) were also with the party. Pictured: Tamra Judge Ref: SPL5085143 010519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: RM / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen soaks up the sun in Miami, Florida. Pictured: Larsa Pippen Ref: SPL1531520 010717 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Though the star was married once before to Joe Giudice, she’s going all out to tie the knot with Louie. The source shared, “Even though this will be her second marriage, she still plans on pulling out all the stops on her way to the altar. That includes a wedding shower, bachelorette party, you name it.”

Already there are plans for Teresa’s daughters Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12 to take part in the ceremony. According to our insider, all of Teresa’s children “will definitely be participating as members of the bridal party.” “There’s even talk of Gia stepping in as the Maid of Honor,” the source shared. “Teresa’s daughters are so supportive of their mom’s relationship and they love seeing how happy she is.” So far her ex Joe has been supportive of the engagement, telling Page Six, “I’m happy for Teresa and Louie, I give them my blessings.”