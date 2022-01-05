Teresa Giudice, 49, Slays An Insanely Sexy Cutout Swimsuit In Cabo For New Year’s

Turning up the heat! The ‘Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ star looked unreal in the sizzling one-piece look.

Teresa Giudice, 49, started off the New Year while south of the border, spending her time soaking up the sun in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with fiance Louie Ruelas, 47. The Real Housewives Of New Jersey star flaunted one of her fabulous vacation looks on Instagram Dec. 4, striking a pose on the sands of the private beach at the chic Nobu Los Cabos resort.

T was the center of attention while rocking a slinky cut-out bikini which showed off her awesome abs and cleavage. Her swimsuit had a few stylish touches, featuring a twisted halterneck and sash around the center. The Bravo star let her caramel tresses hang down long and smooth while topping them with a cowboy hat and striking a pouty pose. In a subsequent photo, Teresa and Louie smiled while a dreamy sunset hung in the background. “LOS CABOS 2022,” she captioned the post, adding the hashtags, #newyearsday, #sunset, and #mylove.

Teresa and Louie got engaged back in Oct. 2021 after about a year of dating. And according to insiders, the New Jersey diva is more than ready to walk down the aisle with her new love. “Teresa can’t wait to get married and start the next chapter of her life with Louie,” a source close to the star EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.

Though the star was married once before to Joe Giudice, she’s going all out to tie the knot with Louie. The source shared, “Even though this will be her second marriage, she still plans on pulling out all the stops on her way to the altar. That includes a wedding shower, bachelorette party, you name it.”

Already there are plans for Teresa’s daughters Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12 to take part in the ceremony. According to our insider, all of Teresa’s children “will definitely be participating as members of the bridal party.” “There’s even talk of Gia stepping in as the Maid of Honor,” the source shared. “Teresa’s daughters are so supportive of their mom’s relationship and they love seeing how happy she is.” So far her ex Joe has been supportive of the engagement, telling Page Six, “I’m happy for Teresa and Louie, I give them my blessings.”