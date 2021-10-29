Teresa Giudice’s Daughter Gia Dresses As A Doublemint Twin For Halloween In Crop Top

Stay fresh! Gia Giudice wore a niche Doublemint twin costume for Halloween this year. See the retro look.

Gia Giudice opted for a niche Halloween costume this year. The 20-year-old daughter of Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa and Joe Giudice stayed “fresh” as a Doublemint twin, popularized in the retro commercials for the chewing gum brand beginning in the 1950s and beyond. Gia rocked a short blonde wig, a white crop top tied in the front (adorned with the Doublemint logo, of course), and a mint green mini skirt.

Her twin, of course, wore the same. Gia captioned the series of photos on Instagram on October 29, “stay fresh.”

Gia is Teresa and ex-husband Joe’s eldest daughter. They also share Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12. The couple announced their separation in December 2019 after 20 years of marriage. The news came not long after Joe was deported to his native Italy after serving 41 months in prison for fraud charges. In November 2020, Teresa went Instagram official with her new boyfriend Luis Ruelas, getting engaged about a year later. The new couple got engaged on October 19 in Greece.

A source previously revealed to HollywoodLife that Luis, 46, asked Teresa’s daughters for their blessing before proposing. “The girls are very happy for Teresa and Luis,” the source said. “They have always gotten along with him and he treats them like his own while respecting their love for Joe.” The source said the businessman knew that it was “important” to discuss with Teresa’s daughters first, explaining that he had “a conversation with them.”

The conversation obviously went well. “They’re very, very happy for their mother to have found love and happiness again,” the source continued, adding, “Luis understandably was nervous when he first started dating Teresa because he wanted to make a good impression for the girls, but ultimately he knew he had to just be himself and let the cards fall as they may.”

The girls aren’t the only family members elated about the engagement. Teresa’s brother Joe Gorga revealed that he cried happy tears when he learned about the proposal. “I’m so excited. I’m so happy for her,” Joe told Us Weekly in an October 21 interview. “She needed that Superman to come in and take her life and fix it, and that’s what he’s doing. I always said she needed a beast of a man, and he is one of them.”