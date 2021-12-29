See Pic

Teresa Giudice’s Daughter Gia, 20, Stuns In Green Bikini In ‘Second Home’ Bahamas — Photo  

Gia Giudice
Paul Zimmerman/Shutterstock
Teresa Giudice, Gia Giudice 'Envy' by Melissa Gorga Fashion Show, New York, USA - 03 May 2019
Audriana Giudice, Teresa Giudice. Teresa Giudice and Audriana Giudice attend Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden, in New York 2019 Jingle Ball - - Arrivals, New York, USA - 13 Dec 2019
Melania Giudice, Teresa Giudice and Gia Giudice Z100's iHeart Radio Jingle Ball 2018 - Arrivals, New York, USA - 07 Dec 2018
Teresa Giudice was spotted sans wedding ring as she stepped out in NYC on Friday night for Z100 Jingleball. She was joined by her daughter for the concert while husband Joe Giudice remains in prison with the possibility of being deported. Pictured: Teresa Giudice Ref: SPL5048036 081218 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: 247PAPS.TV / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Gia Giudice stunned in a lime green bikini while vacationing in the Bahamas with her dad, Joe Giudice. See the beautiful photo here!

Seeing green! Gia Giudice stunned in a recent Instagram photo shared with her over 800,000 followers on Wednesday, showing off her stellar bod in a lime green bikini. The 20-year-old daughter of former Real Housewives Of New Jersey star, Teresa Giudice, 49, and her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, 49, posed on a rocky ledge by the ocean, sharing the geotag of “Nassau, Bahamas” for her location. She also wrote “second home” in the caption, celebrating her home-away-from-Jersey-home in the Caribbean locale.

Although she didn’t make it clear in her post, Gia was likely visiting her father, Joe, since he relocated to the Bahamas from his native Italy sometime earlier this year. The daughter of the ex-RHONJ star posted another series of shots to her Instagram on Nov. 9 with her father, writing “weekend recap,” adding “love u dad.”

Gia could be seen in a brown slip dress and neon green bikini in the photos as she posed for photos with her dad. Gia’s mom, Teresa, told Extra TV in February that Joe moved temporarily to prepare for a celebrity boxing match. “A whole bunch of us are gonna go,” Teresa said at the time. “I know Dolores [Catania] wants to go. Jennifer [Aydin] wants to go. If I’m not working, I’m definitely gonna be there.”

Joe returned to his native Italy in October 2019 after a judge ordered that he be deported following his release from prison. He served a 41-month sentence after he pleaded guilty to mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud in 2014, beginning his sentence in 2016. Joe filed several appeals against the deportation order, citing his need to be with his family in the states, but they were all denied. Along with Gia, Joe shares daughters Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12, with Teresa.

Gia Giudice and boyfriend Christian Carmichael strike a pose after having dinner at LA hot spot Craig's in West Hollywood. 25 May 2021 Pictured: Gia Giudice And Christian Carmichael. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA757358_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Joe Giudice and his daughters Gia and Milania are spotted enjoyng a holiday in Rome with an unidentified woman. They enjoy a lunch alfresco then go for a shopping spree in the fashion district of the eternal city before stopping in Spanish Steps for some selfies. 07 Nov 2020 Pictured: Joe Giudice, Gia Giudice, Milania Giudice. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA713716_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Joe Giudice and his daughters Gia and Milania are spotted enjoyng a holiday in Rome with an unidentified woman. They enjoy a lunch alfresco then go for a shopping spree in the fashion district of the eternal city before stopping in Spanish Steps for some selfies. 07 Nov 2020 Pictured: Joe Giudice, Gia Giudice, Milania Giudice. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA713716_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Teresa and Joe announced their split in December 2019 after 20 years of marriage, just a few months after his return to Italy. The divorce was finalized in September 2020. A source told PEOPLE that the two still had “love” for one another following the finalization of the separation. “Joe and Teresa are in an amazing place and are very supportive of one another,” the source said. “They still have love for each other, they just aren’t in love with each other.”