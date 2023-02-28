Brad Pitt Reportedly Sees ‘Long-Term Potential’ With Girlfriend Ines De Ramon

Brad Pitt feels a super strong connection with his girlfriend Ines De Ramon, according to a new report from Us Weekly. A source close to the actor, 59, revealed that he’s so into the jewelry expert, 30, and can see himself being with her for a very long time. The insider said he’s looking to the future as Ines navigates her divorce from her ex Paul Wesley, 40.

The source admitted that the pair spend as much time as they can bonding with one another and continuing to get to know each other. “He’s definitely into her and although things are still relatively new, he absolutely sees long-term potential in their relationship,” they said. “[Brad and Ines] spend as much of their free time together as possible, despite their busy schedules.”

The insider continued and said that the Fight Club actor loves Ines’ “uplifting energy” and that she is “super laid back and has such a positive outlook on life,” making her a great person to be around. “She consistently looks on the bright side of things, and is always up for an adventure,” they said.

Brad and Ines have seemed absolutely head over heels for each other when they’ve been spotted out and about since the reports of their romance first started making headlines. They started 2023 with a romantic vacation to Cabo. For Valentine’s Day, Ines was spotted with a huge smile on as she carried a gorgeous bouquet of flowers from work, which was seemingly sent by Brad. More recently, they were seen grabbing dinner during a getaway to Paris.

After their vacation to Cabo, an insider close to the pair revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that he was incredibly into her. “Brad is smitten with Ines and always looks forward to spending as much time with her as possible,” they said. “It’s too early to tell where things might go between them, and he knows she just got out a marriage, but he appreciates having her by his side. She’s a very uplifting energy.”

The report comes a little over a week after it was revealed that Paul had filed for divorce from Ines, earlier in February. He cited “irreconcilable differences” in the filing. Brad had finalized his divorce with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie four years ago in 2019.