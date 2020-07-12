Happy 12th Birthday, Knox & Vivienne Jolie-Pitt: Pics Of Angelina & Brad’s Twins Then & Now

July 12 marks the 12th birthday of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s youngest children, Knox and Vivienne. The twins have grown up right in front of our eyes over the years!

Happy birthday to Knox and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt! The youngest children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are 12 years old as of July 12, and we’re honoring their big day by looking back at the sweetest photos of them over the years. Because of their famous parents, Knox and Vivienne have been thrust into the spotlight from a young age, so we’ve really gotten to see how much they’ve grown via paparazzi photos over the years.

When Knox and Vivienne were babies, Brad and Angelina tried to keep them out of the public eye as much as possible. The twins were even born in France to avoid a U.S. media frenzy! However, as the years went on and the kids grew older, the now-exes began taking them to red carpet events more and more. Knox and Vivienne seem totally at-ease on the red carpet, as evident by their big smiles as they attended the Dumbo premiere with Angie in 2019!

Even when the kids are just out and about, they don’t seem to mind the attention of the photographers. From a young age, the two seemed totally comfortable while shopping, walking through airports and more as the paparazzi snapped away. In the picture above, Knox even interacted with the photographers by giving the camera a little wave as Angelina tried to shepherd the twins through a crowd!

Since Brad and Angelina’s split in 2016, Brad has kept his relationship with the pair’s six kids private. However, Angelina is seen out and about with the children quite often. Vivienne is her mom’s mini-me, and they seem to spend quite a bit of time together on outings. However, Knox is there most of the time, too, and they truly make the picture-perfect trio.

Knox and Vivienne are full-on preteens now, and they’ve certainly matured from their adorable, blonde-haired baby days. Scroll through the gallery above to check out how much the twins have grown!