Gallery
Hollywood Life

Happy 12th Birthday, Knox & Vivienne Jolie-Pitt: Pics Of Angelina & Brad’s Twins Then & Now

angelina jolie knox vivienne
Terma,4CRNS,SL / BACKGRID
Angelina Jolie with daughters Viviene Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt and Maddox Chivan Thornton Jolie-Pittand Brad Pitt with Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt and Zahara Marley Jolie-PittBrad Pitt and Angelina Jolie with family arriving at Narita International airport, Chiba, Japan - 27 Jan 2009Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie showed off their twins for the first time in public today after touching down at Narita International airport in Japan. When the twins, Vivienne Marcheline and Knox Leon, were born six months ago the couple sold the first pictures of the newborns to American magazine People and British magazine Hello! for $14million - with the money going to charity. Since then the Hollywood pair have kept the latest additions to their family under wraps. However, the whole brood was on show today as they walked hand in hand through the airport. Little Vivienne - named after Angelina's late mother - proved to be the spitting image of older sister Shiloh, while her twin brother Knox was dressed just like his dad in a grey jumper and flat cap. With their hands full with the twins, Brad and Angelina's older children Pax, Maddox, Shiloh and Zahara dutifully walked beside their parents. The family are in Japan to promote Pitt's new film 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button'.
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Angelina Jolie returns to her ride with security after some last-minute Christmas shopping with her kids Knox and Vivienne at the Glendale Mall in Glendale. Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt BACKGRID USA 23 DECEMBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Angelina Jolie returns to her ride with security after some last-minute Christmas shopping with her kids Knox and Vivienne at the Glendale Mall in Glendale. Pictured: Angelina Jolie BACKGRID USA 23 DECEMBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt are head to a pet store in Hollywood with a bodygaurd. The pair were seen picking up bunny food. 20 Aug 2019 Pictured: Knox Jolie-Pitt and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA485968_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
and

July 12 marks the 12th birthday of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s youngest children, Knox and Vivienne. The twins have grown up right in front of our eyes over the years!

Happy birthday to Knox and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt! The youngest children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are 12 years old as of July 12, and we’re honoring their big day by looking back at the sweetest photos of them over the years. Because of their famous parents, Knox and Vivienne have been thrust into the spotlight from a young age, so we’ve really gotten to see how much they’ve grown via paparazzi photos over the years.

angelina jolie kids
Shutterstock

When Knox and Vivienne were babies, Brad and Angelina tried to keep them out of the public eye as much as possible. The twins were even born in France to avoid a U.S. media frenzy! However, as the years went on and the kids grew older, the now-exes began taking them to red carpet events more and more. Knox and Vivienne seem totally at-ease on the red carpet, as evident by their big smiles as they attended the Dumbo premiere with Angie in 2019!

angelina knox vivienne jolie pitt
Shutterstock

Even when the kids are just out and about, they don’t seem to mind the attention of the photographers. From a young age, the two seemed totally comfortable while shopping, walking through airports and more as the paparazzi snapped away. In the picture above, Knox even interacted with the photographers by giving the camera a little wave as Angelina tried to shepherd the twins through a crowd!

angelina knox vivienne jolie
BACKGRID

Since Brad and Angelina’s split in 2016, Brad has kept his relationship with the pair’s six kids private. However, Angelina is seen out and about with the children quite often. Vivienne is her mom’s mini-me, and they seem to spend quite a bit of time together on outings. However, Knox is there most of the time, too, and they truly make the picture-perfect trio.

Knox and Vivienne are full-on preteens now, and they’ve certainly matured from their adorable, blonde-haired baby days. Scroll through the gallery above to check out how much the twins have grown!