Knox & Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 11, Look So Grown Up While Out Christmas Shopping With Angelina Jolie

It’s hard to believe Knox and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt are already 11 years old! The twins stepped out with mom Angelina Jolie for last-minute Christmas shopping on Dec. 23 and they really are growing up so fast.

Angelina Jolie, 44, is making sure all of her kids get their Christmas shopping done. Just one day before Christmas Eve, Angelina took her two youngest kids, twins Knox and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 11, out for some last-minute shopping in Glendale, California. Angelina was seen walking side-by-side with daughter Vivienne and chatting up a storm. Knox walked a little bit ahead of the mother and daughter.

Knox and Vivienne are the youngest Jolie-Pitt kids at 11 years old and they’re already closing in on being as tall as Angie! Angelina kept her shopping look super casual in a white shirt, black skirt, and long black coat. The ultimate cool mom! Knox looked adorable in a printed shirt and jeans. Vivienne was so cute in her gray t-shirt and green pants.

One day before she took Knox and Vivienne shopping, Angelina hit the stores with Shiloh, 13, and Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 14. Shiloh looked almost as tall as Angelina while walking alongside her with Zahara. Angelina and Brad’s kids are going to be all grown up before we know it. Angelina has big plans for Christmas with the kids. HollywoodLife found out EXCLUSIVELY that Angelina loves watching her kids open their stockings on Christmas morning. “When it comes to presents Angelina tries not to overdo it but she does tend to spoil them a little on Christmas, she can’t help herself,” our source said.

Knox and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt step out with mom Angelina for last-minute Christmas shopping. (Terma,4CRNS,SL / BACKGRID)
Angelina Jolie is all smiles while out with Knox and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt on Dec. 23. (Terma,4CRNS,SL / BACKGRID)

HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY that Angelina specifically arranged to stay in Los Angeles so the kids could spend time with dad Brad Pitt, 56, over the holidays. Angelina feels it’s very “important” that the kids spend time with their father. Brad is really looking forward to seeing his kids this holiday season. “He just wants them to be happy this holiday season and he will be happy spending time with them,” another source told HollywoodLife. “He is looking forward to a great normal holiday with no drama.”