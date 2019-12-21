Angelina Jolie Specifically Arranged To Stay In LA So Kids Could See Brad Pitt For Holidays

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are keeping a united front when it comes to their six kids, with plans to spend the holiday at home in California.

Angelina Jolie, 44, isn’t traveling with her family this Christmas so that her kids can also see their dad Brad Pitt, 56. “Angelina feels it’s important for the kids to see their dad for Christmas so she’s made sure to be in L.A. for the holidays so that can happen,” a source close to the actress spills EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife, referencing Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 11. “They will share time with the kids equally over Christmas, that is how they did it last year and this year will be no different.” As we previously reported, Brad is also very much looking forward to a “no drama” holiday with his kids and ex.

Maddox, 18, is also expected to be included, though the now-legal teen is now living away from home to pursue his post-secondary education at South Korea’s Yonsei University. Angelina — who adopted Maddox at seven months old from Cambodia — has always had a particularly close bond with her eldest, and dropping him at college proved to be an emotional experience. “I leave today, I’m trying not to cry,” the Oscar winner said in touching video in August, filmed by a fellow student. “It seems like a great school,” she also gushed. Notably, Brad was not present for Maddox’s milestone move, and it was previously reported that he felt left out of Maddox’s college plans. Meanwhile, the 18-year-old joined his famous mom at the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil premiere in Japan back in October which is only a short two hour and fifteen minute flight.

The holiday season will be a particularly special one for the Jolie-Pitt kids, who were “already missing” their big brother only days after he left home! Of course, thanks to modern technology — like FaceTime, texting and Skype — staying in touch halfway around the world with his parents and siblings isn’t as daunting as it sounds. When it comes to Brad, however, the teen certainly appears to have a strained relationship with his dad: when asked by a paparazzi if the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star would be visiting him at school, he curtly responded “I don’t know about that and what’s happening.” The reporter then asked him if he thought his relationship with Brad was “over,” and Maddox responded with “Whatever happens, happens.”

Brad and Angelina were able to agree to a custody arrangement in Nov. 2018, two years after they announced their shocking split in Sept. 2016. The couple have yet to finalize the divorce, with reports that they are struggling to come to an agreement around several assets, including Chateau Miraval (also the home of the popular rosé wine). Since the split, Angelina is frequently seen out and about with her kids in Los Angeles, however, Brad has not been photographed with them in some time.