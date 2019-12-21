Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Angelina Jolie Specifically Arranged To Stay In LA So Kids Could See Brad Pitt For Holidays

Angelina Jolie & Kids
Shutterstock
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Angelina Jolie takes her kids Pax and Vivienne shopping on trendy Melrose Ave, then they stop for ice cream treats at Baskin Robbins. Vivienne sported some denim overalls, while Pax wore a highly coveted grey box logo Supreme hoodie. Pictured: Angelina Jolie BACKGRID USA 3 MARCH 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie looks like skin and bones, sparking fresh concern over her health. The 44-year-old actress, who was hospitalised as a result of her anorexia as a teen, was seen with children Zahara, Knox and Vivienne on a shopping trip to a discount store on the Spanish Island of Fuerteventura. Jolie is about to start filming the Marvel movie The Eternals. 28 Oct 2019 Pictured: Angelina Jolie reunited with her children Zahara Knox and Vivienne as they go shopping in Fuerteventura, Spain. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA537073_018.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie looks like skin and bones, sparking fresh concern over her health. The 44-year-old actress, who was hospitalised as a result of her anorexia as a teen, was seen with children Zahara, Knox and Vivienne on a shopping trip to a discount store on the Spanish Island of Fuerteventura. Jolie is about to start filming the Marvel movie The Eternals. 28 Oct 2019 Pictured: Angelina Jolie reunited with her children Zahara Knox and Vivienne as they go shopping in Fuerteventura, Spain. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA537073_011.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
*EXCLUSIVE* ** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** Rome, ITALY - Angelina Jolie looking as stylish as ever on a family day out with the kids, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox as the gang are pictured going inside the historical landmark, the Colosseum. Angelina who is currently promoting her new movie, the fantasy film Maleficent: Mistress of Evil looks happy and relaxed during the tour while her kids looked a bit bored. *Shot on 10/07/19* Pictured: Angelina Jolie BACKGRID USA 10 OCTOBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 35 Photos.
and

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are keeping a united front when it comes to their six kids, with plans to spend the holiday at home in California.

Angelina Jolie, 44, isn’t traveling with her family this Christmas so that her kids can also see their dad Brad Pitt, 56. “Angelina feels it’s important for the kids to see their dad for Christmas so she’s made sure to be in L.A. for the holidays so that can happen,” a source close to the actress spills EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife, referencing Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 11. “They will share time with the kids equally over Christmas, that is how they did it last year and this year will be no different.” As we previously reported, Brad is also very much looking forward to a “no drama” holiday with his kids and ex.

Maddox, 18, is also expected to be included, though the now-legal teen is now living away from home to pursue his post-secondary education at South Korea’s Yonsei University. Angelina — who adopted Maddox at seven months old from Cambodia — has always had a particularly close bond with her eldest, and dropping him at college proved to be an emotional experience. “I leave today, I’m trying not to cry,” the Oscar winner said in touching video in August, filmed by a fellow student. “It seems like a great school,” she also gushed. Notably, Brad was not present for Maddox’s milestone move, and it was previously reported that he felt left out of Maddox’s college plans. Meanwhile, the 18-year-old joined his famous mom at the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil premiere in Japan back in October which is only a short two hour and fifteen minute flight.

The holiday season will be a particularly special one for the Jolie-Pitt kids, who were “already missing” their big brother only days after he left home! Of course, thanks to modern technology — like FaceTime, texting and Skype — staying in touch halfway around the world with his parents and siblings isn’t as daunting as it sounds. When it comes to Brad, however, the teen certainly appears to have a strained relationship with his dad: when asked by a paparazzi if the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star would be visiting him at school, he curtly responded “I don’t know about that and what’s happening.” The reporter then asked him if he thought his relationship with Brad was “over,” and Maddox responded with “Whatever happens, happens.”

Brad and Angelina were able to agree to a custody arrangement in Nov. 2018, two years after they announced their shocking split in Sept. 2016. The couple have yet to finalize the divorce, with reports that they are struggling to come to an agreement around several assets, including Chateau Miraval (also the home of the popular rosé wine). Since the split, Angelina is frequently seen out and about with her kids in Los Angeles, however, Brad has not been photographed with them in some time.