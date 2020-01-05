Angelina Jolie, 44, Is All Smiles With Twins Knox & Vivienne, 11, During Fun Shopping Trip In LA

Angelina Jolie looked stylish and ready to take on the new year when she was spotted walking around with her 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne during a shopping trip in Los Angeles, CA on Jan. 4.

Angelina Jolie, 44, was happy to spend time with her adorable twins Knox and Vivienne, 11, in Los Angeles, CA on Jan. 4 and couldn’t stop smiling! The actress was enjoying some shopping with her son and daughter during the day and showed off a cozy yet fashionable style. She wore a long black coat over what appeared to be a long white dress and black knee-high boots for the outing as she kept her hair back. Knox chose to wore a black Converse All-Star T-shirt, black pants, and tan, black, and red sneakers while Vivienne, who held onto her mom’s arm during the trip, went with a casual white T-shirt, jeans that were rolled up at the ends, and gray slip-ons.

This is the one of many times Angelina has been seen out and about with her kids on shopping trips. On Jan. 3, she was seen walking around the popular Grove outside shopping mall in L.A. with her older daughters Zahara, 14, and Shiloh, 13. Before that, on Dec. 23, she went last-minute Christmas shopping with Knox and Vivienne in Glendale, CA, and they all looked just as enthusiastic as in their latest outing.

Angelina, who shares her kids, including Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, Vivienne, and son Pax, 16, with ex Brad Pitt, 56, chose to stay in L.A. for the holidays so both she and Brad could spend time with their brood. Their oldest son Maddox, 18, is legally an adult so he can make his own decisions about spending time with his parents but the family all seem close and are working out their time together as best they can, especially during times like Christmas. “Angelina feels it’s important for the kids to see their dad for Christmas so she’s made sure to be in L.A. for the holidays so that can happen,” a previous source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They will share time with the kids equally over Christmas, that is how they did it last year and this year will be no different.”

Backgrid

It’s always nice to see Angelina having a great time while spending time with her kids. We look forward to seeing more of their happy outings in the future!