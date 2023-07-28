Brad Pitt & GF Ines de Ramon Still ‘Doing Great’ & They’re ‘Very Into Each Other’

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have “been spending a lot of time together this summer as they truly enjoy each other’s company,” reports PEOPLE. Brad, 59, and Ines, 32, were first linked together in November 2022, and the warmer weather has given them a chance to crank up the heat on this relationship. The publication reports that Brad and Ines “are very into each other” and that this passion is “apparent to anyone who sees them together.”

Brad was overseas filming an as-yet-untitled Formula One movie for Apple Studios, Plan B Entertainment, and Jerry Bruckheimer Films. The SAG-AFTRA/WGA strike put the shooting on hold, but this has given Brad and Ines more time to spend together. “He still keeps a residence at Chateau Miraval and has been spending a lot of time there and elsewhere in Europe,” reports PEOPLE. “And Ines has been flying in to see him several times.”

The F1 features the fictional team APXGP and its two drivers, Sonny Hayes and Joshua Pearce, played by Brad Pitt and Damson Idris,” per The New York Times. Brad plays “a guy who raced in the ’90s, has a horrible crash, kind of craps out, disappears and then races in other disciplines,” Brad said in an interview with Sky Sports F1. “The movie should be as authentic as we can get it,” he added. “You’ll see the cameras mounted all over the car. The shots — you’ve never seen speed, you’ve never seen G-forces like this. It’s really exciting.”

Brad was already feeling the excitement of this new romance just a few months after he and Ines were seen attending a Bono concert at Los Angeles’ Orpheum Theatre. Brad – dressed in a gray camo jacket, brown hair, and light blue jeans – was photographed Giving Ines a sweet hug in a private area in the stadium. By January, he was “smitten” with the jewelry designer.

She has great style and an amazing eye for things. Additionally, she’s very laid back and chill, but also loves adventure and is always up for a fun time,” an insider told HollywoodLife. “It’s too early to tell where things might go between them, and he knows she just got out of a marriage, but he appreciates having her by his side. She’s a very uplifting energy.”

The near three-decade age gap between them is “not an issue,” according to Us Weekly. Brad and Ines find this new relationship “comfortable and playful,” and the two are thrilled “about what’s to come next for them.”