Angelina Jolie’s Son Pax Spotted Getting Ice Cream With ‘American Horror Story’ Star Carmen Blanchard

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son Pax Jolie-Pitt was spotted in Los Angeles getting ice cream with American Horror Story actress Carmen Blanchard.

The 19-year-old was seen walking behind Carmen, 20, in the Los Feliz neighborhood, according to photos published by The Sun on Sunday, October 1. Pax wore a white T-shirt, tan pants, gray Vans and a black baseball cap, while Carmen chose a plain black mini dress and white sneakers for the day. In the pictures, Pax held two ice cream orders while they strolled down the street. The outlet also reported that the duo walked back to a car that was seemingly Pax’s as he took the driver’s seat after their outing.

Pax has been spotted out and about over the past few years in the L.A. area running simple errands, including walking his adorable dog around town. He has grown up marvelously from a child to a young adult working in the entertainment industry. In fact, Pax has even worked with his famous mother, 48, on a few film productions. His most recent film credit with Angie was working behind the scenes on Without Blood

One week prior to Pax’s apparent ice cream date with Carmen, Angelina reflected on how her “entire life changed” after becoming a mother at 26 years old. In addition to Pax, the Maleficent actress shares Shiloh, Zahara, Maddox, Knox and Vivienne with Brad, 59. The former spouses split in 2016 and embarked on a nearly decade-long custody battle. Brad and Angelina finally finalized their divorce earlier this year, according to In Touch.

“Having children saved me — and taught me to be in this world differently,” Angelina told Vogue for its November cover story. “I think, recently, I would’ve gone under in a much darker way had I not wanted to live for them. They’re better than me because you want your children to be. Of course, I’m the mother, and hopefully that safe place for them and that stability. But I’m also the one that they laugh at — and I see them taking over so many different aspects of our family.”

As for Carmen, the portrayed Young Violet in one episode of AHS in 2011. Since then, the rising star has appeared in films such as Encounters, A World Away and the short film Trusting Hope, according to her IMDb profile.