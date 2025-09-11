Charlie Kirk’s Wife: 5 Things About Erika Lane Frantzve & Their Family

Image Credit: Getty Images

Charlie Kirk’s wife, Erika Frantzve, has been thrust into the spotlight following the conservative activist’s death in September 2025. The former Miss Arizona USA, podcast host, and mom of two has built her own career around her faith.

She Won Miss Arizona USA

Erika first came into the public eye after being crowned Miss Arizona USA in 2012. She then went on to represent Arizona at Miss USA that year.

She Hosts a Faith-Based Podcast

She created and hosts Midweek Rise Up, a podcast where she discusses faith, purpose, and personal growth, often with a Christian perspective.

Erika Runs a Nonprofit

She founded Every Life Is Worthy (ELIW), a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting underprivileged communities and advocating for pro-life causes.

She Married Charlie in 2021

Charlie and Erika tied the knot in May 2021. The two had their first date in 2018, she mentioned in an Instagram post in September 2023.

“5 years ago today, we sat inside Bills Burgers in NYC deep in conversation and banter over theology, philosophy, and politics and at the end, you paused, looked at me and said, ‘I’m going to date you.’ Dating with intention to marry is way different than dating to ‘see where it goes.’ Let God write your love story.”

Just two years later, in December 2020, Kirk proposed, and they were married the following spring. On their first wedding anniversary in May 2022, Erika celebrated the milestone with another post on Instagram, writing, “A year ago, we stood at that altar making the most precious covenant with God as we became one flesh. A deep transformation and unification that I’ll never be able to put into words.”

“A year of adventure. Of laughter. Of endless memories. God knew all along, it was you. Charles James you are my today and all of my tomorrow’s. How blessed I am to have you as my husband and how honored I am to be your wife. May our marriage continue to glorify God. I love you endlessly.”

She’s a Mom of Two

The couple had two children: their daughter was born in August 2022, and their son followed in May 2024.