Are Sydney Sweeney & Scooter Braun Still Together? Relationship Update

Image Credit: GC Images

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun have been back in the spotlight after recent outings reignited interest in their rumored relationship. The 28-year-old actress and the 44-year-old music executive have kept details about their personal lives largely private, but public appearances and timing around recent travel and events have fueled fresh questions about where they stand.

Below, here’s what we know right now about their relationship status.

How Did Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Meet?

Sweeney and Braun were first linked after reportedly meeting at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s high-profile wedding in Venice in June 2025. Both were among the celebrity guests, and photos of the pair walking together in Italy soon circulated online.

While neither publicly confirmed the meeting at the time, the sightings sparked the initial wave of relationship speculation.

How Long Have Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Been Dating?

The pair’s relationship reportedly became public in early September 2025, when multiple outlets cited sources claiming they were “casually dating.” Shortly after, they were photographed together during a night out in New York City, fueling further attention.

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun were photographed making out in New York City’s Central Park on Tuesday, marking the first time the couple has been seen kissing in public. 📸: BACKGRID pic.twitter.com/PboXvYWF1w — Page Six (@PageSix) November 5, 2025

Since then, they’ve been seen together on several occasions, including shared trips, making their connection one of the most talked-about new celebrity romances of the fall.

Are Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Still Together?

As of the latest reports, Sweeney and Braun are still together. Recent Thanksgiving-weekend getaway photos and continued public appearances suggest the relationship is ongoing. Sources have told outlets that what began casually appears to have grown more serious. “Things are getting serious, and it’s very real,” a source told Us Weekly. “Neither of them expected it to turn into something serious at first and are surprised by how genuine the connection has become.”

Neither has officially commented on their status.

Who Has Sydney Sweeney Dated Before?

Before dating Braun, Sweeney was in a long-term relationship with film producer Jonathan Davino. The two began dating in 2018, became engaged in 2022, and ended their engagement in early 2025.

Who Has Scooter Braun Dated Before?

Braun was previously married to entrepreneur Yael Cohen. The former couple married in 2014, share three children, and finalized their divorce in 2022 following a separation the year before.

Since then, Scooter has largely kept his romantic life private, though he has been occasionally linked to others through speculation rather than confirmed relationships.