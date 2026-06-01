Does Rue Die in the ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Finale? Zendaya’s Character’s Real Fate

Image Credit: HBO

Euphoria fans know curveballs are thrown in the direction of the series all the time, so what better moment to do that than in the presumable conclusion? The season 3 finale premiered on May 31, 2026, and viewers had been speculating about Zendaya‘s character Rue Bennett’s fate. From the drugs to the heartaches, Rue’s storyline has never been easy. So, are the rumors true — does she die by the end of season 3?

Below, Hollywood Life breaks down Rue’s fate at the end of the season 3 finale of Euphoria. (Warning: spoilers are ahead from the season 3 finale of Euphoria)

Who Died in Euphoria Season 3?

Earlier in season 3, one of the show’s major characters got their comeuppance: Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi). After getting his toe cut off following his and Cassie’s (Sydney Sweeney) wedding, Nate finally reaches the end in episode 7 of season 3 when he’s buried alive in a coffin by Naz. The plan was just to leave him in there for 72 hours, but a rattlesnake slithers down Nate’s breathing pipe, killing him.

Later, Alamo (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) manages to fatally shoot Naz in episode 7.

Elordi knew his character’s time was coming, he told Entertainment Weekly. “When I read the script, I kinda knew it was coming,” the actor said. “Yeah, I think there was a part of me that knew he was gonna have to get his just desserts at some point.”

Does Rue Die in the Euphoria Season 3 Finale?

Yes. Rue dies in the season 3 finale of Euphoria.

Episode 8 begins with Rue stealing from Wayne’s (Toby Wallace) sage as Faye Valentine (Chloe Cherry) tries to wake him up. Rue manages to evade getting shot by Wayne by hitting him with a wrench, then knocking out Faye with a punch.

Rue doesn’t get away easily, though. She is soon chased down by Harley (James Landry Hébert), who literally lassoes Rue and drags her as he rides a horse. G (Marshawn Lynch) shoots Harley, helping Rue flee the chaos.

After Rue escapes the situation, Alamo rewards her with drugs and money.

Although fans want to believe that Rue’s meeting with her mother is real, it turns out that their embrace was a dream, and Rue is dead. Ali discovers her deceased on the couch and discovers that the pills Alamo gave Rue were fentanyl.

Will There Be a Season 4 of Euphoria?

Creator Sam Levinson said he had “no plans” to extend Euphoria into a fourth season. However, he and HBO have not confirmed whether season 3 is definitely the final one.