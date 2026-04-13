How Many Episodes Are in ‘Euphoria’ Season 3? See Complete Guide

Image Credit: Courtesy of HBO

Euphoria is officially back, and fans are already diving into the next chapter after the long-awaited season 3 premiered on April 12, 2026. The hit HBO drama series, known for its raw storytelling and Emmy-winning performances, wasted no time pulling viewers right back into the lives of Rue, Jules and the rest of East Highland’s complicated crew.

Now that the new season is underway, many are wondering exactly how many episodes to expect and what the future of the series might look like.

How Many Episodes Are in Season 3 of Euphoria?

Season 3 of Euphoria is expected to follow the show’s established format with a total of eight episodes. While HBO has not completely deviated from this structure in the past, the network typically releases a new episode every week.

Now that the first episode debuted on April 12, fans can anticipate new installments rolling out each week, giving viewers time to unpack every twist and jaw-dropping reveal that unfolds throughout the season.

As always, each episode is around one hour long.

Euphoria Season 3 Episode Guide

Episode 1: “Ándale” – April 12

Episode 2: “America My Dream” – April 19

Episode 3: “The Ballad of Paladin” – April 26

Episode 4: “Kitty Likes to Dance” – May 3

Episode 5: “This Little Piggy” – May 10

Episode 6: “Stand Still and See” – May 17

Episode 7: “Rain or Shine” – May 24

Episode 8: “In God We Trust” – May 31

Will There Be a Season 4 of Euphoria?

As of now, HBO has not officially confirmed whether Euphoria will return for a fourth season. Much will depend on how season 3 performs in terms of viewership and critical reception. The series has consistently been a standout for the network, and with storylines still evolving, there’s certainly more ground to cover.

Fans should also keep in mind that production timelines have been lengthy between seasons, so even if season 4 gets the green light, it may take time before it reaches screens.

However, Zendaya thinks the third season is the show’s last, she told Drew Barrymore. “I think so. Closure is coming,” the actress said.

How to Watch All Euphoria Episodes

New episodes of Euphoria season 3 are airing weekly on HBO and are available to stream on Max.

If you’re behind, don’t worry. Seasons 1 and 2, along with the special episodes released between them, are also available on Max. That means you can binge the entire series from the beginning or revisit key moments before jumping into the latest season.

With season 3 officially underway, Euphoria is once again dominating the conversation — and if the premiere is any indication, fans are in for another unforgettable ride.