How Many Episodes Are in ‘Euphoria’ Season 3? See Complete Guide

Image Credit: Courtesy of HBO

Euphoria is officially back, and Season 3 is already heading into its final stretch after premiering on April 12, 2026. The hit HBO drama quickly pulled viewers back into the lives of Rue, Jules and the rest of East Highland’s complicated friend group following the show’s years-long break between seasons.

As new episodes continue airing each week, fans are wondering how many episodes are left in Season 3, when the finale premieres and what the future of the series could look like beyond this season. Find out more below.

How Many Episodes Are in Season 3 of Euphoria?

Season 3 of Euphoria consists of eight episodes, continuing the same format as the show’s previous seasons. After premiering on April 12, 2026, the HBO drama has continued releasing one new episode each week.

With Episode 7 airing this week, the season is now nearing its finale, leaving just one episode remaining after the latest installment. As always, each episode runs for around an hour.

Euphoria Season 3 Episode Guide

Episode 1: “Ándale” – April 12

Episode 2: “America My Dream” – April 19

Episode 3: “The Ballad of Paladin” – April 26

Episode 4: “Kitty Likes to Dance” – May 3

Episode 5: “This Little Piggy” – May 10

Episode 6: “Stand Still and See” – May 17

Episode 7: “Rain or Shine” – May 24

Episode 8: “In God We Trust” – May 31

Will There Be a Season 4 of Euphoria?

As of now, HBO has not officially confirmed whether Euphoria will return for a fourth season. Much will depend on how season 3 performs in terms of viewership and critical reception. The series has consistently been a standout for the network, and with storylines still evolving, there’s certainly more ground to cover.

Fans should also keep in mind that production timelines have been lengthy between seasons, so even if season 4 gets the green light, it may take time before it reaches screens.

However, Zendaya thinks the third season is the show’s last, she told Drew Barrymore. “I think so. Closure is coming,” the actress said.

How to Watch All Euphoria Episodes

New episodes of Euphoria season 3 are airing weekly on HBO and are available to stream on Max.

If you’re behind, don’t worry. Seasons 1 and 2, along with the special episodes released between them, are also available on Max. That means you can binge the entire series from the beginning or revisit key moments before jumping into the latest season.