When Does ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Come Out? Watch Trailer, See Release Date, How to Watch & More

Image Credit: Eddy Chen/HBO

Euphoria is officially returning for season 3 — and after years of delays, fans finally have a release date. HBO has confirmed that the long-awaited third season will premiere in April 2026, marking the show’s first new episodes since early 2022. Production faced multiple setbacks over the years, and the cast and crew also endured the heartbreaking loss of Angus Cloud, who died at age 25 in July 2023.

Despite the hiatus, Euphoria remains one of HBO’s biggest and most talked-about hits, making a third season inevitable. The network renewed the series early on, and in November 2023, HBO executives reaffirmed their confidence in creator Sam Levinson and the cast.

“Sam [Levinson], Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of Euphoria have taken season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart,” Francesca Orsi, HBO’s Executive Vice President of Programming, said in a statement. “We couldn’t be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into season 3.”

As anticipation builds, the cast hasn’t exactly been subtle about what’s coming next. In October 2025, Sydney Sweeney teased the new season during an interview with E! News — and didn’t hold back. “Dildos,” Sydney said. “Hold onto those dildos. It’s Cassie, what do you expect?”

Hollywood Life has rounded up all the latest news about the release date, plot details, and more that you need to know.

Euphoria Season 3 Release Date

HBO confirmed that season 3 of Euphoria will be released on April 12, 2026.

The show’s production delay mostly came due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. When asked about a potential 2024 release date, Zendaya told Entertainment Tonight at the show’s For Your Consideration event in April 2022: “I think that might be true. I honestly don’t know. There [are] some executives that know better than me, you might wanna ask them. I’m gonna be busy for a while.”

In February 2023, Vogue revealed in a Maude Apatow profile that season 2 was “not scheduled to begin shooting until the latter half of 2023.” Maude admitted that she doesn’t know “a single thing” about season 3. “We should be getting scripts and hearing about next season soon-ish, but I’m totally in the dark!” she added.

The following year, Nika King — who plays Leslie Bennet, the mother of Zendaya’s character, Rue — shared a TikTok video of herself on stage, revealing that she didn’t know when Euphoria was returning despite being asked by fans.

“Season 3 is coming out … I don’t f–king know,” Nika said to a laughing audience. “Don’t ask me. I don’t know. It’s one of those things. People are like, ‘We need season 3.’ I’m like, ‘Bitch, I need season 3, too!’ I haven’t paid my rent in six months, and Zendaya’s over in Paris at Fashion Week. I’m like, ‘Bitch, come home! I need you. Mama need you.'”

Shortly thereafter, HBO released a statement confirming that production is currently delayed.

“HBO and Sam Levinson remain committed to making an exceptional third season,” the network explained in its statement. “In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities.”

Euphoria Season 3 Trailer

Euphoria Season 3 Cast

Zendaya is returning as Rue. The actress reportedly “closed a big re-negotiation” and will earn $1 million per episode in season 2, according to Puck.

Returning cast members for season 3 are Hunter Schafer as Jules, Maude Apatow as Lexi, Sydney as Cassie, Jacob Elordi as Nate, Alexa Demie as Maddy, Storm Reid as Gia, Nika King as Leslie, and Colman Domingo as Ali.

New faces who joined the cast include Trisha Paytas, Bella Podaras, Bill Bodner, Cailyn Rice, Colleen Camp, Danielle Deadwyler, Eli Roth, Gideon Adlon, Hemky Madera, Homer Gere, Jack Topalian, Jessica Blair Herman, Kwame Patterson, Madison Thompson, Matthew Willig, Natasha Lyonne, Rebecca Pidgeon and Sam Trammell.

On August 24, 2022, Barbie Ferreira revealed that she would not be returning for season 3. She confirmed she was leaving the show via her Instagram Stories. Barbie played Kat Hernandez for the first 2 seasons.

“After 4 years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye,” Barbie wrote. “I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you, Katherine Hernandez.”

Barbie Ferreira just announced that she’s leaving Euphoria THIS CANT BE 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/tqv4XRqhee — Romar (@um_romer) August 24, 2022

Barbie posted a picture of a drawing by her co-star Hunter Schafer. The drawing was of her character in Euphoria.

While there was some speculation about Zendaya’s longevity on the show and the possibility that could be killed off, HBO’s Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys set the record straight. “It’s hard to imagine doing [the] show without her, But, again, that would be something [for] her and Sam to discuss,” Casey told TVLine. He also added, “She’s going to be in season 3.”

Dominic Fike, who joined the cast in season 2 as Elliot, said on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that fans should “absolutely” expect to see him again in Euphoria season 3. Dominic is also a musician and has been given the opportunity to decide if (or when) his character will exit the series.

“Sam was always giving me the option to leave. He was like, ‘Whenever you want to go be a musician, dude, you let me know, I’ll kill you [and write you off the show],'” Dominic told GQ.

Season 2 ended with what appeared to be Ashtray’s death during a police shootout. However, Javon “Wanna” Walton isn’t giving up all hope that we could see Ash again someday.

“Well, you see [Fez] get arrested, so I’m sure he is going to be in the back of a cop car. And with Ashtray, we’re not 100 percent if he’s dead, because you saw absolutely no blood, right? And you didn’t see him fall. You did hear the bullet, but you didn’t see him get shot. So, there [are] little things that could potentially bring him back for another season,” Javon told Entertainment Weekly.

Months later in August 2022, Javon seemed to have come to the conclusion that Ash didn’t make it out of the raid alive. “I do think Ash is dead,” Javon admitted to ET. “As much as I loved Euphoria, I’ve moved on.”

Eric Dane fully believes Cal will be back for season 3. “There’s gonna be redemption,” he told Variety. “I mean, that’s the trajectory he’s on. I can’t imagine Cal’s life from solitary confinement. It’s tough to work Cal into the storyline when he’s behind bars.”

The entire cast was incredibly busy for a while, which is why the show didn’t immediately start filming season 3. As for Zendaya’s beau Tom Holland, a cameo appearance on Euphoria still hasn’t officially happened yet. The Spider-Man: No Way Home star has expressed his wish to appear on the hit teen series at some point. “I have been petitioning for this for a long time, and it has not happened yet and I’m very disappointed. I must have come to visit Euphoria at least 30 times this season,” Tom told IMDb when talking about season 2.

He stressed, “I want to be on Euphoria!” Zendaya responded, “Ok, let me talk to some people.” Many fans believed they spotted Tom in the audience during Lexi’s play in season 2, and Zendaya has remained coy about whether it not it was really Tom. “Could be. Could be true. Can’t confirm or deny. The world may never know,” the actress told Access.

Angus Cloud’s Death

Angus Cloud passed away suddenly on July 31, 2023, at the young age of 25. His family released a statement announcing his death: “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

They concluded with, “We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

Angus was mourned by his Euphoria cast mates, as well as creator Sam Levinson. “There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon. He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. “I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family.”

HBO released a statement via social media as well: “We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

Nearly a year before his death, Angus revealed that he was excited to start working on season 3. “I can’t wait to get back to work with everyone,” Angus told E! News at the time. “I feel like it’s been way too long. I just can’t wait to see everyone and working on set again.” At the time, he admitted was “not sure what to expect” when it came to Fezco’s storyline in season 3. He added, “But knowing [Euphoria creator] Sam [Levinson], it will be good.”

How Did Season 2 of ‘Euphoria’ End?

Euphoria season 2 ended in a dramatic fashion, with Lexi’s play reaching its climax. Cassie stormed the stage after getting dumped by Nate and had a full-blown breakdown in front of the audience. Lexi and Cassie’s mom ultimately had to break up the fight between the sisters on stage. Maddy ended up running to the stage to confront Cassie, and Cassie ran out of the auditorium with Maddy chasing after her.

Cassie revealed to Maddy that Nate broke up with her, and Maddy wasn’t the least bit surprised. “Don’t worry, this is just the beginning,” Maddy told Cassie.

While the drama went down at the high school, Nate drove to his father’s construction site to settle the score once and for all. Nate admitted that he found Cal’s stash of sex tapes when he was only 11, and the footage he saw caused irreparable damage. Cal apologized for what he put Nate through, but his apology fell on deaf ears.

Nate was determined to get his revenge and pulled out a flash drive that was full of Cal’s sexual encounters over the years. Nate watched as his father was arrested by the police.

A flashback revealed that Rue went to visit Elliot days before the play. She admitted that he saved her life. Elliot played a song for Rue and asked if they could be friends again. Rue brought up the fact that Elliot told her they were bad for each other, and Elliot didn’t disagree with that.

After Lexi’s play was over, Jules told Rue that she loved her and missed her. Rue said nothing but gave Jules a kiss on the forehead. Rue’s voiceover revealed that she was able to stay sober through the end of the school year.

As for Fezco, he tried with all his might to make it to Lexi’s play, but it just wasn’t meant to be. Faye was able to clue Fezco in on Custer working with the police just as he was about to leave. Ashtray went off script and stabbed Custer in the neck. Fezco realized that the police were going to be there any minute, so he put his fingerprints on the knife to make it look like he killed Custer.

Ashtray refused to let Fezco take the blame for Custer and Mouse’s death, so he locked himself in the bathroom with guns. The police broke down Fez’s door and began shooting. Fezco got shot and begged Ashtray to surrender. The police broke down the bathroom door and found Ashtray seemingly unconscious on the floor. Ashtray then popped up and killed the officer.

After that, the camera went to Fezco’s face, and a single gunshot was heard off-camera. Fezco and Faye were arrested, with Fezco’s unopened letter to Lexi lying on the floor.

What Will Happen in Season 3?

Seasons 1 and 2 both consisted of 8 episodes. The third season is expected to have 8 episodes as well, but HBO has not confirmed the official number as of yet. Plot details for Euphoria season 3 are being kept under wraps, but you can expect a continuation of the storylines from the end of season 2.

For Zendaya’s Elle September 2023 cover story, Sam revealed that he is envisioning season 3 as a “film noir.” Through Rue, the showrunner plans to “explore what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world.”

The show will likely address Angus’ absence. Since Fezco was arrested at the end of season 2, he could be in prison offscreen. Prior to his death, Angus still had hope for his character. “Everyone can change, you know? He’s just a survivor. He’s going to figure out how to make the best of situations,” the actor told The Hollywood Reporter. He also noted that Fez is “going to have some time to sit and think” about what happened to Ashtray, hinting at Fez’s future possibly behind bars.

Cassie showed a whole new side of herself when she had a meltdown over Lexi’s play. Her on-again, off-again relationship with Nate is far from over, and Sydney wants to explore more of “evil” Cassie in the future. “There was a bit of Cassie that I got to play with when she started saying that she’s crazier than Maddy in a scene with Nate. And she kind of got a little more evil and dark and serious, and not so frantic. I would love to play with more of that streak within herself,” Sydney told Variety.

Maddy and Cassie’s longtime friendship was destroyed after Maddy found out Cassie was hooking up with Nate behind her back. “We obviously end with Maddy and Cassie’s gorgeous friendship shattered. So, that leaves one to question whether or not they will reconnect, [if the] female friendship will thrive or if they will just never talk to each other again,” Alexa told Entertainment Tonight.

Alexa also weighed in on Maddy’s personal journey in season 3. “Maddy is extremely internal and reflecting on a lot of what has gone down between the two people she cared about and thought cared about her,” she said. “I think she’s figuring out where to go next and finding more independence.”

As for Jacob, he’s expecting Sam Levinson to completely shock him with Nate’s turn in season 3. “Given the change in the second season, I’d imagine [season 3] would just be a complete shock again,” he revealed to Entertainment Tonight. “It could just be like a completely new show again.” Could Nate and Jules become friends — for real this time — after he gave her the tape of her sexual encounter with Cal? Anything is possible, really.

Zendaya on Rue's future in #Euphoria: "We carried her all the way to hopefully what is rock bottom and a dark moment, and hopefully by the end leave with a sense of happiness and joy that there is hope for her in the end." https://t.co/RUCrjBRQLl pic.twitter.com/SZfnkXCej6 — Variety (@Variety) April 21, 2022

After a gut-wrenching season for Rue, Zendaya believes there’s “hope” for Rue in season 3. “We carried her all the way to hopefully what is rock bottom and a dark moment, and hopefully by the end leave with a sense of happiness and joy that there is hope for her in the end,” she told Variety.

Colman revealed that Ali will likely get some backstory in the third season. “I’ve had some small conversations with Sam [Levinson], and I know that he’s going to take some big swings because he’s that kind of an artist. The moment you’re comfortable with the show, he’s got to pull the rug out from under you just a little bit,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “I think he really wants to unpack Ali. Show some backstory.” This post will be updated as more Euphoria season 3 details become available.