Angus Cloud Dead: ‘Euphoria’ Star Dies At 25

UPDATE (July 31 – 6:50 pm ET): TMZ reported later on Monday that Oakland Police and fire department responded to a 911 call placed by Angus’ mother around 11:30 AM on July 31. She reportedly stated that he had possibly suffered an overdose and noted that he did not have a pulse. He was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the outlet. A source for TMZ also claimed that the actor had been struggling with “severe suicidal thoughts” after returning from a trip to Ireland — the family had apparently laid his father to rest there. Angus was reportedly staying with his family as he dealt with the mourning period over the loss of his father.

ORIGINAL STORY: Angus Cloud, a star of HBO’s massive hit Euphoria, has died at the age of 25. TMZ reported on Monday, July 31, that the talented actor died in Oakland at his family’s home, following the recent loss of his father. In a heartbreaking statement to the outlet, they addressed his apparent battle with mental health issues. “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” the statement began. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.”

Angus Cloud Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Mar 2022

“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss,” they continued in the statement. “The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

Finally, the family of the rising young star acknowledged they are still “processing” his death. “We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone,” they concluded. “We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

Angus, a pivotal character on the HBO favorite, played Fezco opposite “on-set” brother Ashtray (played by Javon “Wanna” Walton) from 2019 – 2022. In a January 2022 interview, Javon opened up about the bond they had, comparing it to an “on-set brother” relationship. “In Euphoria, they [Ashtray and Fezco] would die for each other,” he told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVLY at the time. “They’re that close, and I feel like we do a good job of showing that.”

In a February 2022 interview, Angus reflected on his growing fame. “It’s been pretty crazy,” he told NME. “Everybody seems to like it, so that’s cool.”

If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.