‘Euphoria’s Javon Walton Teases More ‘Crazy & Intense’ Ashtray & Fez Moments In Season 2

Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton plays one of the most beloved characters on ‘Euphoria.’ The 15-year-old spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HL about what’s next for Ashtray, his brotherly bond with Angus Cloud, and more.

Javon “Wanna” Walton is only 15 years old, and he’s effortlessly juggling rising acting and boxing careers. He is currently starring as Ashtray in the hit HBO series Euphoria, and the first episode of season 2 revealed how Ashtray became part of Fezco’s family. One day, baby Ashtray ended up in Fezco’s apartment after being abandoned by his mother. HollywoodLife got EXCLUSIVE scoop from Javon about the rest of season 2.

“There’s a lot more of Fez and Ashtray this season,” Javon told HollywoodLife. “Ashtray has grown up in a violent world, and we see what that has really done to him this season. So be prepared for some crazy and intense moments.”

Euphoria’s second season got off to a shocking start when Fezco brutally beat Nate at the end of the premiere. Javon, who is a boxer, admitted that he gave his co-star Angus Cloud “a little bit of boxing tips on that one. I was like showing him how to throw like proper punches and stuff like that. But that scene was amazing. He did a great job on that. It just felt so natural. It was super crazy. It was just unexpected in that moment, you know? You wouldn’t expect him to just throw a bottle on Nate’s head.”

Most of Javon’s scenes have been with Angus. The actor noted that Angus is like his “on-set brother,” and they have a “pretty close relationship. Javon added, “In Euphoria, they [Ashtray and Fezco] would die for each other. They’re that close, and I feel like we do a good job of showing that.”

There have been a number of fan theories about Ashtray’s biological mother, including that he is Nate’s mysterious younger brother. Javon told HollywoodLife that Ashtray doesn’t think about his biological family. “Fezco’s all that Astray’s really got and their relationship is so close. That’s all he really needs. Ashtray has never been really taught what love is in like that family relationship that people need, like a mom and a dad and stuff like that. I think all he really needs is Fezco,” Javon said.

In addition to Euphoria, Javon also voiced the role of Pugsley in The Addams Family 2, which will be available on Blu-Ray and DVD on January 18. The role marked his first animated feature. “It was fun to be able to do something so different because playing a drug dealer and then just playing pretty much a little boy was a big difference,” Javon admitted. “Voiceover work is very different. It was fun. It was a lot of fun to play. I had a lot of fun with the character, and it only took a couple of sessions. It wasn’t like an overload or anything like that. I like Pugsley too because he gets to blow up stuff.”

In the years to come, Javon always wants to pursue both acting and boxing. “Boxing is my first love, and I just won Silver Gloves Regional, so I’m heading to nationals in Kansas City next month,” Javon told HollywoodLife. “With boxing and acting, I want to be able to balance them both easily. When I’m not doing one, I’m doing the other. I feel like that really helps me be able to get a break from that one because then by the time I’m ready to go to the next thing I feel refreshed and ready for that. I would love to be a superhero or something. That’d be pretty cool.”