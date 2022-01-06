Zendaya Teases ‘Euphoria’ Fans About Tom Holland Making A Cameo In Season 2

The ‘Dune’ actress joked about her ‘Spider-Man’ co-star and boyfriend being hidden in a suitcase in the ‘Euphoria’ teaser.

Can you expect a Tom Holland cameo in the second season of Euphoria? Zendaya quipped that he was going to pop out of a briefcase during a Thursday January 6 interview with Extra. When the interviewer asked what the big mystery in her briefcase in the season 2 trailer was, the 25-year-old actress laughed and jokingly suggested that fans could expect to see her beau in Euphoria.

Zendaya can be seen pulling a wheelie bag at the start of the trailer for season 2 of Euphoria, and fans have been dying to know what exactly she’s carrying. Interviewer Rachel Lindsay tried to get the actress to reveal the bag’s contents. “I cannot tell you. I think it might also be pretty obvious from the trailer what’s in the suitcase,” Zendaya responded, but Rachel ran her own theory across the actress.

“Is it Tom? I know how badly he wants to be on the show,” Rachel said. Zendaya laughed and teased that it was her 25-year-old boyfriend in the bag. “He pops out! Yeah, that’s the big spoiler,” she quipped. Even though she seemed like she was playing around, a cameo from her boyfriend would be a pretty sweet surprise.

While it may have been some playful teasing about a Euphoria cameo, fans can still see Tom and Zendaya act alongside each other in all three Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man movies, the most of recent of which was No Way Home. Since the latest movie in the Spidey saga dropped, the pair have both gushed over each other in interviews and on social media. The Dune actress raved about her boyfriend in a December 15 Instagram post. “I’m so proud of you, some things never change and good thing,” she said in the caption, where she also called Tom “My Spider-Man.”

Long before No Way Home hit theaters, Tom wrote a sweet tribute to his girlfriend on Instagram to celebrate her birthday, where he spoke about their respective parts in the classic Spider-Man roles. “My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up,” he wrote in the September Instagram.