Zendaya Rocks White Suit As She Leaves ‘Spider-Man’ Premiere After-Party With Tom Holland

Zendaya looked fabulous in a white suit & sneakers for the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ premiere after-party in LA on Dec. 14.

Zendaya, 25, has been on a roll lately when it comes to her promo outfits for Spider-Man: No Way Home, and her latest look may just be one of our favorites. The actress attended the after-party for the LA premiere on Dec. 14 when she opted to wear a crisp white power suit with white sneakers. She kept the same tight braids that she wore at the actual premiere, but went with something a bit more covered up.

Earlier that night, she looked drop-dead-gorgeous on the red carpet when she wore a nude Valentino Haute Couture gown covered in black sequin spider webs. The dress had a plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage while the side of the skirt featured a hip-high slit that put her toned legs on full display.

Zendaya accessorized her look with a black lace and feather face mask, black, crystal-embellished Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps, and Bvlgari jewels. Long and tight braids, a glossy nude lip, and a sultry smokey eye tied her look together.

Since promoting the film, Zendaya’s outfits just keep on getting better and one of our favorites was her outfit on the Jimmy Kimmel show. She threw on a gold chainmail Balmain Spring 2022 top with a pair of baggy white cargo pants, Bvlgari Diamond Stud Earrings, and a pair of Christian Louboutin So Kate Pumps in Aurora Boreale.

Another one of our favorite looks was her outfit at Good Morning America studios in New York City on Dec. 10 when she wore this neon pink Alexander McQueen Spring 2022 suit featuring a double-breasted blazer & straight-leg trousers which she accessorized with black pumps & massive silver hoops.