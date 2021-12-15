Fashion

Zendaya Rocks White Suit As She Leaves ‘Spider-Man’ Premiere After-Party With Tom Holland

zendaya
Roger/BACKGRID
Zendaya and Tom Holland'Spider-Man: Homecoming' film premiere, After Party, Los Angeles, USA - 28 Jun 2017
Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Tom Holland and Zendaya, who changed her wardrobe at the official "Spider-Man: No Way Home" premiere, depart an after party hosted by Tom Holland. Tom hosted the party for his family and closest friends as well as other cast members. Tom and Zendaya got into Toms's waiting car at 4:30am among a massive storm that hit la that night. Pictured: Tom Holland, Zendaya BACKGRID USA 14 DECEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Zendaya and Tom Holland 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' film premiere, Arrivals, Regency Village Theater, Los Angeles, California, USA - 13 Dec 2021
Zendaya and Tom Holland 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' photocall, London, UK - 05 Dec 2021 London, UK - 5 December 2021 Zendaya and Tom Holland attending Spider-Man, No Way Home photocall, at The Old Sessions House, London. View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
Zendaya looked fabulous in a white suit & sneakers for the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ premiere after-party in LA on Dec. 14.

Zendaya, 25, has been on a roll lately when it comes to her promo outfits for Spider-Man: No Way Home, and her latest look may just be one of our favorites. The actress attended the after-party for the LA premiere on Dec. 14 when she opted to wear a crisp white power suit with white sneakers. She kept the same tight braids that she wore at the actual premiere, but went with something a bit more covered up.

zendaya
Zendaya looked fabulous in a white suit with white sneakers at the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ after-party in LA on Dec. 14. (Roger/BACKGRID)

Earlier that night, she looked drop-dead-gorgeous on the red carpet when she wore a nude Valentino Haute Couture gown covered in black sequin spider webs. The dress had a plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage while the side of the skirt featured a hip-high slit that put her toned legs on full display.

zendaya
Earlier that night, Zendaya slayed in this Valentino Haute Couture spider web gown at the LA premiere of ‘Spider-Man’ in LA on Dec. 14. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Zendaya 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' film premiere, Arrivals, Regency Village Theater, Los Angeles, California, USA - 13 Dec 2021
Zendaya seen arriving to the Jimmy Kimmel show. 13 Dec 2021 Pictured: Zendaya. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA813545_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Zendaya accessorized her look with a black lace and feather face mask, black, crystal-embellished Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps, and Bvlgari jewels. Long and tight braids, a glossy nude lip, and a sultry smokey eye tied her look together.

Since promoting the film, Zendaya’s outfits just keep on getting better and one of our favorites was her outfit on the Jimmy Kimmel show. She threw on a gold chainmail Balmain Spring 2022 top with a pair of baggy white cargo pants, Bvlgari Diamond Stud Earrings, and a pair of Christian Louboutin So Kate Pumps in Aurora Boreale.

Another one of our favorite looks was her outfit at Good Morning America studios in New York City on Dec. 10 when she wore this neon pink Alexander McQueen Spring 2022 suit featuring a double-breasted blazer & straight-leg trousers which she accessorized with black pumps & massive silver hoops.