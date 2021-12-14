Zendaya Stuns In Plunging Nude Dress With Web Details For ‘Spider-Man’ Premiere — Photos

Zendaya wore a ‘Spider-Man’-ready style on Monday at the L.A. premiere of the film, dazzling in a taupe-colored gown covered in spider web detail.

Caught in her web! Zendaya, 25, looked utterly chic at the recent Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere on Dec. 13, wearing an on-theme taupe-colored gown covered in a black spiderweb design. The stunning gown featured a plunging neckline, high thigh slit and spaghetti straps, showing off the Euphoria star’s svelte figure. She accessorized the outfit with pointed toe black pumps and beautiful sparkling Bulgari drop earrings and two rings, pairing the look with cornrow braids and glowing, smoky makeup.

Zendaya took photos on the carpet with her beau and Spider-Man lead Tom Holland, who stood proudly by his girlfriend for the event. The actor looked handsome in his own right, sporting a chic black suit over a white button down and black tie, pairing the outfit with Chelsea-style back boots.

These two have been making the rounds to do press for the upcoming Spider-Man movie, which premieres on Dec. 17. The press tour comes after months of buzz about the pair’s relationship status. Following years of rumors about their alleged romance, the pair seemingly confirmed their relationship when they were photographed kissing in July. After that situation, they continued to try and keep things low-key, but finally opened up about their love for each other for the first time during a Nov. 2021 interview with GQ magazine.