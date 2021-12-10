News

Tom Holland Hints He ‘Wants To Be A Dad’ In 5 Years Amid Zendaya Romance  

Zendaya and Tom Holland'Spider-Man: Homecoming' film premiere, After Party, Los Angeles, USA - 28 Jun 2017
Zendaya and Tom Holland 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' photocall, London, UK - 05 Dec 2021 London, UK - 5 December 2021 Zendaya and Tom Holland attending Spider-Man, No Way Home photocall, at The Old Sessions House, London.
Zendaya, Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Holland 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' film photocall, Tower of London, UK - 17 Jun 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
News Writer

Tom Holland talks potentially becoming a dad ‘in the next five years’ as his romance with actress Zendaya heats up.

Are Tom Holland and Zendaya ready for babies? The 25-year-old Spider-Man: No Way Home star shared with The Hollywood Reporter that he’s looking to figure out “the future of my life” in the long term versus only focusing on his next acting gig. “I’ve been an actor since I was 11. I haven’t done anything else, and maybe I don’t want to be an actor? Maybe I just want to set up a carpentry shop and be a dad? I don’t know,” he revealed. “I want to spend the next five years really thinking about my future rather than thinking about my career.”

Zendaya & Tom Holland
Tom Holland & Zendaya attend the ‘Spider-Man’ London premiere. (Shutterstock).

The actor also acknowledged he is “very privileged and lucky to be where I am in my career” where he can take time off if as he needs. “So I think the next five years is going to be about, ‘What do I want the future of my life to look like?’ rather than, ‘What do I want the legacy of my career to look like?'” he said.

As for his future in the Spider-Man universe, Tom told the outlet, “As always, I’ll be very eager to see what they come up with. But maybe we don’t top this movie. Maybe this movie is the perfect storybook ending for this chapter of Spider-Man. And if it’s time for me to step down and for the new person to step up, I would do so proudly.”

Tom Holland & Zendaya

Related Gallery

Tom Holland -- Pics Of The Actor

Zendaya and Tom Holland 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' film premiere, Arrivals, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jun 2019
Tom Holland 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' film premiere, Arrivals, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jun 2019 Wearing Ermenegildo Zegna
Actor Tom Holland poses for the media before a press conference for his new movie "Spider-Man: Far From Home" in Seoul, South Korea, . The movie is to be released in South Korea on July 2, 2019 Film Spider-Man Far From Home, Seoul, South Korea - 01 Jul 2019

Four months after Tom and Zendaya went public with their relationship, the actor opened up about the romance in an interview with GQ magazine. “One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world.” Although the pair has been pretty low-key with their relationship since they were spotted kissing at the beginning of July, they’ve become more open as of late, showing up on red carpets together and just generally looking adorable!