Dominic Fike: 5 Things To Know About The Singer Making His Acting Debut In ‘Euphoria’ Season 2

There’s a new star joining the cast of ‘Euphoria’ season 2. Singer Dominic Fike will play a major role in the second season. Here’s what you need to know about him.

Euphoria is finally back for season 2 on January 9, and there are some new players. Dominic Fike has joined the cast that includes Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, and Hunter Schafer. His role on the show marks Dominic’s acting debut.

Just because this is Dominic’s first round at acting, he is already incredibly famous. The 26-year-old is a major player in the music industry. HollywoodLife has rounded up 5 key things to know about Dominic’s role on Euphoria, his music, and more.

1. Dominic plays Elliot on ‘Euphoria.’

Elliot will come between Rue and Jules in season 2. In an interview with Variety, Dominic described his character as a “homie” who is very similar to him. “I don’t have to do much acting,” Dominic said. “He’s exactly like me. It’s sh*t I would say and sh*t I would do.” Dominic originally auditioned for a character that was written out of the show. HBO later reached out about a bigger role, which has evolved into Elliot.

Zendaya admitted that she initially “wasn’t feeling” the character of Elliot when he was first brought up. “But, in retrospect, and also as someone who understands where the show needs to go and what needs to happen for these characters, it’s crucial that Elliot exist and that he be the person that is honestly the catalyst for a lot of things that just have to happen,” she told Variety.

2. He’s collaborated with Brockhampton & more.

Dominic was featured in Brockhampton’s “Count on Me” music video with Lil Nas X. In 2019, Brockhampton posted a video on their YouTube channel called “This Is Dominic Fike.” The video included his song “3 Nights.” He’s also collaborated with Halsey and Justin Bieber.

3. Dominic has released his debut album already.

Dominic dropped his debut album, What Could Possibly Go Wrong, in July 2020. The album includes the hit single “Chicken Tenders.”

4. Dominic has several tattoos.

Dominic has “LBE” tattooed on his forehead, a tribute to Lame Boys ENT. He also has an apple tattoo below his right eye, which honors his sister Apple, according to NME. He has additional tattoos on his arms, hands, and back.

5. Dominic’s dated Diana Silvers.

Dominic confirmed his relationship with actress Diana Silvers with an Instagram video in August 2020. Dominic has deleted his Instagram posts prior to July 2021. Diana was featured in a GQ profile with Dominic, but it’s not known if they’re still together.