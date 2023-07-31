‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud Remembered By Co-Stars, HBO & Executive Producer Drake

Angus Cloud played Fezco on ‘Euphoria’ between 2019 and 2022

He died at the age of 25 on July 31, 2023

Angus died one week after lying his father to rest, which was quite difficult on him, according to his family

Euphoria stars have broken their silence following the unexpected death of one of the show’s former stars, Angus Cloud. Angus’ death was first reported by TMZ on July 31, 2023. He was 25 years old.“It is with the heaviest Eddy Chen/HBOheart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” his family began in a statement to TMZ. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.”

His family addressed his mental health issues in the statement as well, although they did not explicitly say his struggles were the cause of his death. “We hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence,” they said. “We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone,” they continued, wrapping up the statement. “We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

Angus played Fezco on Euphoria between 2019 and 2022, and the character served as his breakout role. He also appeared in a handful of music videos, per IMDb. In 2019, Javon “Wanna” Walton, who plays Ashtray on the show, compared his real-life bond with Angus to their characters’ strong friendship. “In Euphoria, they [Ashtray and Fezco] would die for each other,” he told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They’re that close, and I feel like we do a good job of showing that.” Read on to see the tributes his co-stars left him, including Javon.

Javon “Wanna” Walton

Javon, who clearly has a special place in his heart for Angus, shared a throwback picture (seen HERE) of them hugging on Instagram to honor the late star. “rest easy brother,” he wrote in the caption. He also added a photo of them smiling together while giving each other a friendly handshake on his Instagram Story. “forever family,” he added to the pic.

Drake

Rapper Drake, who is an executive producer on Euphoria, took to his Instagram Story to memorialize the young actor. “Good soul,” he wrote over a photo of Angus with a teary-eyed emoji and a dove. The photo showed Angus posing in plaid shorts and a matching blazer at the Revolve Social Club in Los Angeles in 2022, similar to the outfit above.

Kathrine Narducci

Kathrine Narducci, who played the grandmother of Angus’ character of Fezco during Season 2 of the show, took to her Instagram feed to share a selfie with him and express her heartbreak. “@anguscloud what a shining light . Kind , one of a kind . Rest peace,” she said.

HBO

HBO, Euphoria‘s home network, expressed its condolences following the news of Angus’ death. “We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family,” HBO’s July 31 Instagram message read. “We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”