Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton Mourns His ‘Euphoria’ Brother Angus Cloud: ‘Rest Easy’

Following the death of his Euphoria co-star on Monday, July 31, Javon “Wanna” Walton took to social media to mourn Angus Cloud. The young actor shared a simple image of Angus hugging Javon as they both wore winter weather gear. “Rest easy brother,” he captioned the pic, along with dove and heart emojis. A second photo posted to Instagram stories was of the duo shaking hands, with the words “forever family,” written over it. The photos were especially poignant, given that Javon once told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that his interactions with Angus amounted to a “pretty close relationship” that was like an “on-set brother.”

“In Euphoria, they [Ashtray and Fezco] would die for each other,” he told HollywoodLife in the January 2022 interview. “They’re that close, and I feel like we do a good job of showing that.” Angus played drug dealer Fezco opposite Walton’s Ashtray on the breakout hit.

In the comments thread, many of his 5.3 million followers on the platform expressed their sympathies and support. “He’s watching over you,” wrote a follower, while another commented, “This is so heartbreaking, I’m sorry for your loss he really seemed like such a light in this world.” “I’m so sorry, his acting was just wonderful and I’m sure he was an amazing person🤍 My condolences 🤍,” remarked a third. A fourth lamented, “the show will never be the same. my condolences to you man.”

News of Angus’ untimely death at age 25 broke on July 31 with a statement to TMZ from the actor’s family. “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” they wrote in part. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.”

The family acknowledged that he’d been struggling with the death of his father weeks earlier. “Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss,” they continued. “The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

A later report by the outlet claimed his mother had dialed 911 around 11:30 on July 31 to report a “possible overdose” and that Angus did not have a pulse.

If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.