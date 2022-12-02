Ellen Pompeo & Eric Dane Stage ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Reunion During Sushi Date In LA: Photos

Their Grey’s Anatomy days together may be behind them, but their friendship endures. TV icon Ellen Pompeo and her costar Eric Dane, who plays Mark Sloane in the long running ABC drama, met up for sushi in Los Angeles on Thursday, December 1, and they shared a sweet hug as friends. In pics, which you can SEE HERE via the Daily Mail, Ellen, 53, rocked a black coat, a ponytail, and simple hoop earrings as she smiled broadly alongside Eric and appeared to be carrying a cell phone.

Eric, 50, also appeared to be delighted to see his longtime friend, who just recently announced she’d be leaving the wildly successful series after 19 seasons. He wore a dark sweater, white tee, and jeans as he embraced his famous pal. This isn’t their first cast reunion, either. The duo also met up with Justin Chambers for a fun dinner back in June of 2021.

Ellen is married to husband Chris Ivery, 54, while Eric split from wife Rebecca Gayhart, 51, back in 2018. And Eric’s admiration for Ellen was apparent when he was recently asked if the show would survive without her. “I don’t know,” Eric during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live in June 2022. “That’s a good question. You know, is it the show that’s the star or is it Ellen that’s the star of the show and I, I don’t know,” he said. “I think at this point, I think it could live without her, but I, I think it would be short-lived.” He also joked about “how rich” she might be after heading up the medical drama for nearly two decades. “I don’t think Ellen needs to work anymore, Andy,” he laughed.

Ellen finally made the decision to step away last month and took to her personal Instagram account to make the announcement. “I am eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support you have all shown me, Meredith GREY and the show for 19 seasons!” she said in the November 17 post, alongside a gorgeous portrait. “Through it all….none of it …would have been possible without the best fans in the world. You all are RIDERS and you all have made the ride so fun and ICONIC!! I love you madly and appreciate you right back. This isn’t your first time on the rollercoaster… you know the show must go on and I’ll definitely be back to visit. With a lot of love and immense gratitude XoE.”