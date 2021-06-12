Ellen Pompeo Reunites With Justin Chambers & ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Hope He Returns Next Season

Former on-screen BFFs Ellen Pompeo and Justin Chambers have reunited, 18 months after the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star’s surprising exit from the show.

Ellen Pompeo and Justin Chambers are back together! The Grey’s Anatomy actress, 51, and her former co-star were seen grabbing dinner with another ex-Grey’s star, Eric Dane, on June 11. Justin was seen rocking bleach blonde hair in a clip posted to Ellen’s IG story, in which he pretended to be a waiter. “What would you like for dinner?” Chambers is heard jokingly asking his two former co-stars. In the following video, the longtime TV actress filmed Eric and Justin sitting silently alongside each other.

Eric, who portrayed Dr Mark Sloan on the medical drama, recently made a cameo on the latest season of the show, leading fans to question whether Justin could also be slated for a return to the series. As fans would know, the actor surprised fans with his farewell to Grey’s Anatomy in January 2020. Although his last episode aired in November 2019, viewers were not aware it was his final hurrah until it was announced publicly two months later. Fans were told that Alex had left his wife Jo and reunited with ex Izzie, originally portrayed by Katherine Heigl.

“For me personally for Karev to go back to the beginning…. was the best possible storyline,” Ellen wrote on social media at the time. “It pays homage to those incredible first years and the incredible cast… that created a foundation so strong that the show is still standing. So let’s not be sad. As our fearless leader [episode director Debbie Allen] always says let’s PULL UP and celebrate the actors, the writers and the fantastic crew who make this show come to life every week.”

Justin has never revealed the exact reason behind his sudden departure, however he released a statement at the time, saying, “There’s no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past 15 years.” He continued, For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time. As I move on from Grey’s Anatomy, I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rimes, original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, and the rest of the amazing cast and crew, both past and present, and, of course, the fans for an extraordinary ride.”