‘Euphoria’ Season 4: Is the HBO Series Coming Back After Season 3?

At long last, Euphoria fans have something to look forward to. Four years after season 2 concluded, season 3 is in our midst. After delays and other setbacks plagued the production, the fan-favorite HBO series is finally returning this spring. And with that comes the usual fanfare and excitement, which is so high that some viewers are wondering if season 4 is possible.

Hollywood Life has the latest updates we know so far about a possible fourth season of Euphoria below.

When Does Euphoria Season 3 Come Out?

Season 3 of HBO’s hit series is finally returning to the silver screen on April 12, 2026.

Will There Be a Season 4 of Euphoria?

HBO has not confirmed a fourth season for Euphoria, but fans shouldn’t rule out the possibility. HBO Chairman and CEO Casey Bloys spoke with Deadline in January 2026 about the show’s future and what creator Sam Levinson might have in the works.

“What’s happening is Sam is finishing the third season, which I will say he’s come up with an incredible way to move all these characters ahead five years; it’s really exciting to see,” Casey noted. “We’re just starting to see the cuts, which are great. But in terms of what he wants to do next, we will have a conversation about what he’s thinking.”

Casey doubled down, however, that, “right now,” Sam is “focused on finishing [season] three and getting it out” before a fourth season could even be discussed.

When asked if it’s possible to reunite the Euphoria cast for a potential fourth season, Casey said that topic is “not something I can even get into.”

“We need to find out what Sam is thinking, what he wants to do creatively, either with the show, with his life,” Casey explained, adding, “I don’t know exactly what he wants to do next, so that’ll be a conversation with him. But he is in the thick of season 3 right now.”

Who Is in the Euphoria Season 3 Cast?

The main cast of the show is back for season 3, featuring Zendaya as Rue, Hunter Schafer as Jules, Sydney Sweeney as Cassie, Jacob Elordi as Nate, Alexa Demie as Maddy, Maude Apatow as Lexi and Eric Dane as Cal.

Season 3 also welcomed nearly 20 newcomers to the cast, including Natasha Lyonne and Rosalía.