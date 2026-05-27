Marc Johnson Cause of Death Updates: How Did the Skateboarder Die?

Marc Johnson, the legendary Bay Area, California, skateboarder, died at the age of 49, his friend and fellow skater Louie Barletta announced in an emotional tribute. As colleagues and fans mourn the loss, many are also wondering what his cause of death was, since Johnson had no known major health issues.

“As I write this, the reality still hasn’t fully set in,” Barletta wrote in his statement, shared on May 26, 2026, by Thrasher Magazine. “I met Marc when he was 17. I watched him achieve all his skateboard dreams, and I sat next to him at the Away Days premiere—only to later watch his career fall apart. I still don’t understand why my friend is gone at 49 years old. I don’t know why he chose to come visit me. Was there some bigger purpose to it, or was he looking for closure?”

Barletta went on to call his late pal “a genius and a tortured soul,” adding, “He told me he wanted to be remembered for his skateboarding, not for his failures or shortcomings. He was just a poor kid from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, who grew up in a trailer at the end of a dirt road. Yet he made it out, traveled the world, and touched so many lives. He will live on through the video parts that nobody can recreate.”

“Without a shadow of a doubt, Marc Johnson was the single most influential person in my life,” Barletta continued. “Everything he did was art. He was endlessly creative and always tried to elevate his friends and everyone around him. He opened doors for guys like me and Jerry, and single-handedly put San Jose back on the map. Marc had the golden touch—whether it was on a skateboard, creating brands, or developing ad campaigns. Marc Johnson passed away today. He was one of the most talented and creative people to ever step on or off a skateboard.”

Below, get updates on what we know about Johnson’s death.

What Happened to Marc Johnson?

The details surrounding Johnson’s final days are still unclear, but Barletta pointed out that he had just seen his late friend one month before his death.

“It was less than a month ago that Marc came to San Jose to hang out,” Barletta wrote in his tribute, adding that Johnson was “sober, healthy, and full of life.”

“We had a blast reminiscing about the old days,” Barletta noted. “He seemed genuinely excited about the future. He even extended his ticket by a couple of days so he could explore some of the old haunts around San Jose. When it came time to drop him off at the airport, he handed me an envelope. I waited until I got home to open it. Inside was a three-page list of his hopes and dreams for the future. Never in a million years did I imagine that less than a month later, he would be gone.”

How Did Marc Johnson Die?

A cause of death for Johnson has not been revealed at the time of publication.

Did Marc Johnson Have Health Issues?

Johnson didn’t make any health issues public, but as Barletta noted in his tribute, the late skateboarder was “sober, healthy and full of life” the last time they spoke in San Jose, California, in April.