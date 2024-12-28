Are Dua Lipa & Callum Turner Engaged? Inside the Rumors

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner may be their love of each other’s life. According to a new report, the couple are engaged, but neither of them has publicly commented on the rumors. Since earlier this year, the “Illusion” hitmaker and the Masters of the Air actor have been spotted spending as much time together as possible. So, are they getting married?

Hollywood Life has compiled all the details about Dua and Callum’s relationship and rumored engagement, below.

When Did Dua Lipa & Callum Turner Start Dating?

Dua and Callum first sparked relationship rumors in January 2024 when they were seen getting close at a Masters of the Air after-party in Los Angeles. That same week, the couple were photographed embracing and enjoying a date together in Santa Monica, California.

Since then, the pair has been inseparable. They even stepped out together for their first joint outing in public at a Grammys after-party in February 2024.

Who Has Dua Lipa Dated Before?

Before falling in love with Callum, Dua was rumored to be romantically linked with a few famous names, but her relationship with former boyfriend Anwar Hadid was her longest known romance. Anwar is the brother of models Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid. According to multiple outlets, Anwar and Dua were together from 2019 to 2021.

Are Dua Lipa & Callum Turner Engaged?

In December 2024, the U.S. Sun reported that Dua and Callum got engaged. Neither the pop star nor the actor has publicly confirmed the rumor, but Dua shared a photo to her Instagram Stories of what appeared to be an engagement ring. A source told the publication that Dua and Callum “are so in love and know this is forever” and that they were “engaged and couldn’t be happier.”

“Dua has had one of the best years of her career professionally, and this is the cherry on the cake,” the insider told the outlet, adding, “Callum is such a solid support for Dua and they make a wonderful couple. Their family and friends are so happy. It’s been an amazing Christmas for them.”