What Time Does ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 Air? Streaming & Cable Options

Image Credit: Peacock

A new group of singles is heading to Fiji in search of love. Love Island USA returns for Season 8 on Peacock, bringing back fan-favorite host Ariana Madix, daily episodes, and plenty of twists, recouplings, and dramatic villa moments. Following a record-breaking seventh season, anticipation is high as viewers prepare to meet the newest Islanders and help shape the competition through fan voting.

Below, find out when Love Island USA Season 8 premieres, what time new episodes air, and how to watch.

When Does ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 Premiere?

Love Island USA Season 8 premieres on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. The hit dating series returns to its Fiji villa with a brand-new group of Islanders looking for love, while viewers once again get to influence the competition through fan voting. Host Ariana Madix and narrator Iain Stirling are both returning for the new season.

Season 8 follows the show’s record-breaking seventh season, which became Peacock’s most-watched original series and generated more than 18 billion minutes viewed in the U.S.

What Time Does ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 Air?

New episodes of Love Island USA Season 8 begin streaming at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. During premiere week, episodes will be released daily. After that, new episodes will stream Sundays, Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, with Wednesdays serving as the show’s regular day off.

The companion aftershow, Love Island: Aftersun, will air on Saturdays and feature villa recaps, interviews, unseen footage, and previews of upcoming twists. This season, Aftersun will be hosted by Ciara Miller and Tefi Pessoa.

Can You Stream ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8?

Yes. Love Island USA Season 8 streams exclusively on Peacock. Subscribers can watch new episodes as they are released and catch up on previous seasons, spinoffs, and companion series available on the platform.

Fans can also participate in voting through the official Love Island USA app, helping determine recouplings, eliminations, and other key moments throughout the season.

What Channel Is ‘Love Island USA’ On?

Love Island USA does not air on a traditional cable or broadcast television channel. The series is a Peacock original and is available exclusively through the streaming service in the United States.

Unlike the original U.S. seasons, which aired on CBS, the franchise moved to Peacock in 2022 and has remained one of the platform’s flagship reality series ever since.