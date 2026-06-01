Who Is the ‘Obsession’ Lead Actress? 5 Things to Know About Inde Navarrette

Image Credit: Getty Images for IMDb

Unless you haven’t been online at all, you’ve probably heard about the massive success of Obsession, Curry Barker‘s horror about a shy 20-something named Bear (Michael Johnston) who makes an ill-fated wish for his childhood friend Nikki (Inde Navaratte) to love him more than anything. Instead of a love story, Bear’s “One Wish Willow” turns Nikki into an obsessive, possessive, violent being, but audiences have debated over who the real aggressor and victim are in the end.

Inde has received continuous praise for her range as an actor, not to mention that the low-budget film pushed her and the cast and crew to experiment with stunts, vocals and facial movements.

Now that she is on the rise as not only a scream queen, but also one of the most sought-after stars, Hollywood Life has five facts you need to know about Inde here!

Inde Navarrette Is From Arizona

Inde is a Tucson, Arizona, native! She eventually relocated to Los Angeles, California.

Inde Navaratte & Her Family Moved a Lot While She Grew Up

Since her father was in the military, Inde and her family had to move around a lot. By the time she was a teenager, Inde had attended several different schools.

Inde Appeared in 13 Reasons Why

As she chased her dreams in the film business, Inde landed a role in the hit Netflix teen series 13 Reasons Why. She played the character Estela de la Cruz in season 4.

Inde Performed Her Own Stunts in Obsession

If you’ve already seen Obsession, you should recall the violent driver’s seat scene when Inde, as Nikki, drives her head through the car window and bashes her friend Sarah (Megan Lawless) into the steering wheel multiple times, while Bear screams from the passenger seat.

Inde performed that dramatic scene herself, without the help of a stunt double, by wearing a helmet underneath a wig. And as if she weren’t already a baddie, Inde had to nail the scene in just one take.

“Nikki’s movement was something that Curry and I built from scratch, not because we didn’t want to take any inspiration,” Inde explained during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “It was just as soon as we got attached to the project, we just really spearheaded. It was a fast track. We filmed it in 26 days, and it was an indie-budget film, so we didn’t have a lot of things at our disposal. But that created this organic movement for me.”

Admitting that she’s “not a movement person,” the actress acknowledged she “used to dance, but [director] Curry would be on the opposite side of me, mimicking something with his body, and then I would do it in a way, and be like, ‘No, no, like this.’ And so we would mirror each other. Technically, the choreographer would be Curry Barker.”

All Of Nikki’s Facial Expressions Are Inde’s

All of that facial manipulation “freaky Nikki” does in the movie is all Inde — from her pouty-frowny face to her eerie smile.

“Yeah, everything in the movie, whether it’s facials or vocals, are me. We didn’t use any AI, or CGI,” she told THR. “Everything was extremely practical. I do know that certain things were pitched up for an effect, to be in symphony with the sound design. But Curry and I had a lot of fun making voices. It was terrifying, especially during that really long monologue. That was an audition scene for me. I just remember being like, ‘I’m going to have so much fun with this, because who cares?’ You either have to send it or not go in at all.”