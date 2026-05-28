Does ‘Obsession’ Have a Post-Credits Scene After the Movie Ends?

Obsessed with Obsession? So is everyone else. Curry Barker‘s latest horror movie has taken Hollywood — and social media — by storm. And fans who have yet to race to theaters are wondering if there’s a post-credits scene in the flick.

Whether you’ve already watched the film or not, we’ve got the answer on those post-credits scene rumors below.

When Can I Watch Obsession at Home? Projected Streaming Date

Focus Features films tend to get released on Peacock for streaming, but it could take a few months before the studio announces a streaming release date for Obsession.

Obsession will most likely be available to stream for free sometime in late 2026.

What Is Obsession About?

As the film’s title proves, someone has an obsession — but it’s up to the audience to decipher who the real villain of the story is.

Obsession follows Baron “Bear” Bailey, who’s been crushing on his childhood friend and coworker Nikki Freeman. After buying her a “One Wish Willow” gift, Bear wishes for Nikki to love him “more than anything in the f**king world,” only to witness Nikki transform into someone — or something — he’s never seen before.

The movie also features more subtle themes, including consent.

Actor Michael Johnston, who plays Bear in the film, explained how he and director Barker managed to keep the main character “relatable and likeable, especially when he makes really questionable decisions.”

“It was important for me not to try to judge him; I had to stay focused on what his deepest desires were and find the humanity in that,” Johnston told Luxury London following the film’s release. “That was all intentional. Curry said from the beginning that he did not set out to make Bear a hero. The audience gets to choose where to place him on the spectrum of somewhere between a good guy who made bad decisions or the worst person that has ever existed.”

Does Obsession Have a Post-Credits Scene?

No. Obsession does not have either a post-credits or mid-credits bonus scene, despite speculation on social media.

Who Is in the Obsession Cast?

The cast of Obsession is packed with fresh stars! Indy Navarette andJohnston play leads Nikki and Bailey, respectively. Indy is best known for her performance as Sarah Cushing in Superman & Lois, and Michael for playing Corey Bryant in Teen Wolf.

The rest of the cast features actors Cooper Tomlinson as Ian, Megan Lawless as Sarah Harper, Andy Richter as Carter Harper, Haley Fitzgerald as Viola, Darin Toonder as Harry and director Barker as the uncaring “One Wish Willow” customer service agent on the phone.