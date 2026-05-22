When Will ‘Obsession’ Come to a Streaming Service? Projected Date You Can Watch at Home

Image Credit: Courtesy of Focus Features

Be careful what you wish for. Curry Barker‘s hit horror movie, Obsession, has literally become the latest obsession among cinephiles. The Focus Features-distributed film premiered at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival, but it finally made its way into American theaters in May 2026. So, when can everyone rewatch it at home on a streaming service?

Below, find out when you can rewatch Obsession from home after its theatrical run concludes.

What Is Obsession About?

As its title proves, somebody is obsessed with somebody, and that is up to the audience’s discretion. The film follows Baron “Bear” Bailey, who’s been harboring a long-term crush on his childhood friend and coworker Nikki Freeman. After buying her a “One Wish Willow” gag gift, Bear wishes for Nikki to love him “more than anything in the f**king world” and learns the meaning of what obsession really is when Nikki transforms into someone — or something — he’s never seen before.

The movie also introduces more subtle themes, including consent.

Obsession received positive reviews following its American theatrical release in May 2026. Many critics praised Indy, particularly for her eerie performance.

Who Is in the Obsession Cast? Meet Inde Navarette & Michael Johnston

The cast of Obsession is on its way to superstardom! Indy Navarette and Michael Johnston play Nikki and Bailey, respectively. Indy is best known for playing Sarah Cushing in Superman & Lois, and Michael is recognized for playing Corey Bryant in Teen Wolf.

The rest of the cast features actors Cooper Tomlinson as Ian, Megan Lawless as Sarah Harper, Andy Richter as Carter Harper, Haley Fitzgerald as Viola, Darin Toonder as Harry and director Barker as the “One Wish Willow” customer service agent on the phone.

When Will Obsession Come to a Streaming Service?

Focus Features productions tend to eventually get released on Peacock for streaming. However, it could take a few months before Obsession gets an official streaming release.

Fans will probably see Obsession‘s streaming release date sometime in late 2026.