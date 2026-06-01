What Happens to Cassie & Maddy in the ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Finale?

Image Credit: Eddy Chen

(Warning: This post contains major spoilers from Euphoria season 3, episode 7 & 8.)

The Euphoria season 3 finale delivered several major twists, emotional reunions and shocking character developments as HBO’s hit drama wrapped up its long-awaited return. Following Nate Jacobs‘ death in the penultimate episode, the final chapter focused on the fallout for those closest to him, particularly Cassie and Maddy, whose fractured friendship took an unexpected turn.

From Nate’s tragic fate to where Cassie and Maddy ultimately end up, here’s a breakdown of the biggest moments from the Euphoria season 3 finale.

How Did Nate Jacobs Die in the Euphoria Season 3 Finale?

Nate Jacobs (played by Jacob Jacob Elordi) did not survive Euphoria’s final stretch. In episode 7, Nate was buried alive by loan shark Naz over his growing debts. Trapped underground, he was later bitten by a rattlesnake, ultimately dying before the events of the season 3 finale. His death became the central event that shaped the final episode and the futures of several key characters.

Elordi wasn’t surprised by Nate’s fate. Reflecting on the shocking death in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor admitted that he had a feeling it was coming. “When I read the script, I kinda knew it was coming,” Elordi said. “Yeah, I think there was a part of me that knew he was gonna have to get his just desserts at some point.”

What Happened to Cassie in the Euphoria Season 3 Finale?

Cassie Howard (portrayed by Sydney Sweeney) spends the finale mourning Nate Jacobs after his death in episode 7. Months later, she is still struggling to move on from the loss, which continues to shape many of her decisions.

Despite the tragedy, Cassie remains committed to the online career she built throughout season 3. Rather than abandoning that part of her life, the finale suggests she is continuing to lean into her newfound fame while coping with the aftermath of Nate’s death.

One of Cassie’s most emotional moments comes when she reconnects with Maddy Perez. After years of friendship, betrayal and heartbreak, the former best friends reconcile and decide to move forward together.

What Happened to Maddy at the End of Euphoria Season 3?

Maddy Perez (played by Alexa Demie) receives one of the finale’s most surprising endings. After years of heartbreak, betrayal and drama involving Nate, Maddy chooses to move forward rather than remain stuck in the past.

In one of the episode’s biggest twists, Maddy reconciles with Cassie despite the damage Nate caused to their friendship. Months after Nate’s death, the former best friends are living together in Cassie’s OnlyFans content house, where Maddy helps manage the operation while supporting Cassie through her grief.

Their unconventional arrangement signals just how much their relationship has changed. While Cassie continues to build her online empire, Maddy remains by her side.