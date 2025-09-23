James Van Der Beek’s Wife: 5 Things to Know About Kimberly Brook

Kimberly Brook is the most supportive wife. From her husband’s stint on Dancing With the Stars to now, she has been by James Van Der Beek‘s side through everything — including his cancer journey. The couple share six children together, all of whom have completed an entire support system for their dad, and it’s clear that the Dawson’s Creek alum adores his family.

Below, Hollywood Life has compiled five facts about James’ wife, Kimberly.

Kimberly Brook & James Van Der Beek have been open about miscarriages

The couple revealed the heartbreaking news in an episode of Dancing With the Stars, just one month after their pregnancy announcement. “My wife Kimberly went through every expectant parent’s worst nightmare. We lost the baby,” James announced to a stunned crowd. Kimberly and James are parents to six children: Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn and Jeremiah.

The couple have been open about Kimberly’s past miscarriages. In a past pregnancy announcement on Instagram, James talked about their difficult experience. “Kimberly and I have been through three of those first appointments to discover either no heartbeat, or no baby, and she wanted to share this moment. Miscarriage (a word that needs a replacement – nobody failed to “carry”, these things sometimes just happen) is something that people rarely talk about, and often go through in secret. But there needs to be zero shame around it, or around giving yourself the time and space to grieve. We decided to put ourselves out there – not knowing what we’d find – in an effort to chip away at any senseless stigma around this experience and to encourage people who might be going through it to open themselves up to love & support from friends and family when they need it most.”

Kimberly & James married in 2010

The couple wed in Tel Aviv, Israel, on August 1, 2010. They welcomed their first child, Olivia, in September 2010. James was previously married to actress Heather McComb.

Kimberly has worked as a producer

Kimberly is credited for being an associate producer on the 2010 documentary Teenage Paparazzo. She is also a business consultant.

Kimberly has some amazing celebrity friends

Kimberly notably had a slumber party with pals Odette Annable, Jenna Dewan and Stacy Keibler, in March 2019.

Kimberly is a podcast co-host

In addition to her production work, Kimberly is also the co-host of the “Bathroom Chronicles” podcast, which began in 2023. Past guests on the show have included Rumer Willis and Genevieve Padalecki.