Search

NewsExpand Menu

EntertainmentExpand Menu

BeautyExpand Menu

FashionExpand Menu

ShoppingExpand Menu

TrendingExpand Menu

Celebrity BiosExpand Menu

James Van Der Beek’s Wife: 5 Things to Know About Kimberly Brook

James Van Der Beek's wife, Kimberly, is his biggest support system. So, who is Kimberly Brook? Get to know her and their family here.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
September 23, 2025 11:35AM EDT
James Van Der Beek's Wife: 5 Things to Know About Kimberly Brook
View gallery
DANCING WITH THE STARS - With a lineup of celebrities including a supermodel, a former White House press secretary, a Bachelorette, pro-athletes from the NFL and NBA, a Supreme and a TV icon to name a few, "Dancing with the Stars" is waltzing its way into its highly anticipated upcoming 2019 season. The new celebrity cast is adding some glitzy bling to their wardrobe, breaking in their dancing shoes and readying themselves for their first dance on the ballroom floor, as the show kicks off MONDAY, SEPT. 16 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Justin Stephens)HANNAH BROWN, LAMAR ODOM, SEAN SPICER, MARY WILSON, ALLY BROOKE, RAY LEWIS, KARAMO, KATE FLANNERY, JAMES VAN DER BEEK, LAUREN ALAINA, KEL MITCHELL, CHRISTIE BRINKLEY
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Finale" - It all comes down to this as four celebrity and pro-dancer couples return to the ballroom to compete and win the Mirrorball trophy on the 11th and final week of the 2019 season of "Dancing with the Stars," live, MONDAY, NOV. 25 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) HANNAH BROWN, ALAN BERSTEN
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Finale" - It all comes down to this as four celebrity and pro-dancer couples return to the ballroom to compete and win the Mirrorball trophy on the 11th and final week of the 2019 season of "Dancing with the Stars," live, MONDAY, NOV. 25 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) ALAN BERSTEN, HANNAH BROWN, TOM BERGERON
Image Credit: Getty Images for John Varvatos

Kimberly Brook is the most supportive wife. From her husband’s stint on Dancing With the Stars to now, she has been by James Van Der Beek‘s side through everything — including his cancer journey. The couple share six children together, all of whom have completed an entire support system for their dad, and it’s clear that the Dawson’s Creek alum adores his family.

Below, Hollywood Life has compiled five facts about James’ wife, Kimberly.

Kimberly Brook & James Van Der Beek have been open about miscarriages

The couple revealed the heartbreaking news in an episode of Dancing With the Stars, just one month after their pregnancy announcement. “My wife Kimberly went through every expectant parent’s worst nightmare. We lost the baby,” James announced to a stunned crowd. Kimberly and James are parents to six children: Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn and Jeremiah.

The couple have been open about Kimberly’s past miscarriages. In a past pregnancy announcement on Instagram, James talked about their difficult experience. “Kimberly and I have been through three of those first appointments to discover either no heartbeat, or no baby, and she wanted to share this moment. Miscarriage (a word that needs a replacement – nobody failed to “carry”, these things sometimes just happen) is something that people rarely talk about, and often go through in secret. But there needs to be zero shame around it, or around giving yourself the time and space to grieve. We decided to put ourselves out there – not knowing what we’d find – in an effort to chip away at any senseless stigma around this experience and to encourage people who might be going through it to open themselves up to love & support from friends and family when they need it most.”

Kimberly & James married in 2010

The couple wed in Tel Aviv, Israel, on August 1, 2010. They welcomed their first child, Olivia, in September 2010. James was previously married to actress Heather McComb.

Kimberly has worked as a producer

Kimberly is credited for being an associate producer on the 2010 documentary Teenage Paparazzo. She is also a business consultant.

Kimberly has some amazing celebrity friends

Kimberly notably had a slumber party with pals Odette Annable, Jenna Dewan and Stacy Keibler, in March 2019.

Kimberly is a podcast co-host

In addition to her production work, Kimberly is also the co-host of the “Bathroom Chronicles” podcast, which began in 2023. Past guests on the show have included Rumer Willis and Genevieve Padalecki.