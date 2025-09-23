James Van Der Beek’s Health: All About the ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Star’s Cancer Journey

Image Credit: The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

James Van Der Beek, best known for playing Dawson Leery in Dawson’s Creek, has been battling cancer for at least a year. When he skipped an in-person charity event with his former co-stars from The WB series, fans were concerned about James’ health.

“I have been looking forward to this night for months and months ever since my angel Michelle Williams said she was putting it together,” James said in a surprise pre-recorded clip at the September 2025 Dawson’s Creek charity event in New York City. “I can’t believe I’m not there. I can’t believe I don’t get to see my castmates, my beautiful cast in person. … And just I want to stand on that stage and thank every single person in the theater for being here tonight. From the cast to the crew to everybody who’s doing anything and has been so generous, and especially every single last one of you – you are the best fans in the world.”

Below, Hollywood Life has the rundown of James’ cancer battle and current condition.

What Cancer Does James Van Der Beek Have?

James is living with stage 3 colorectal cancer, he revealed in November 2024.

“I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family,” he told People at the time. “There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good.”

The actor admitted he “always associated cancer with age and with unhealthy, sedentary lifestyles” but learned that isn’t always the case.

“But I was in amazing cardiovascular shape,” James pointed out. “I tried to eat healthy — or as far as I knew it at the time. … Then the gastroenterologist said — in his most pleasant bedside manner — that it was cancer. I think I went into shock.”

Is There a Cure for Colorectal Cancer?

Colorectal cancer can with treated with surgery, but it has to be detected early. Such surgeries include a polypectomy to remove cancerous polyps, a partial colectomy to remove a section of the colon, radiofrequency ablation — using heat to destroy cancerous cells — and chemotherapy, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

How Is James Van Der Beek’s Illness Now?

In July 2025, James said in a Today appearance that he was “feeling great,” though it’s “been a journey.”

“There are just so many ups and downs and so many unknowns,” the Varsity Blues star noted. “Cancer is – I call it a full-time job … It’s a process. It’ll probably be a process for the rest of my life.”

Two months later, James had to skip an in-person Dawson’s Creek charity event at the Richard Rogers Theatre in New York City due to two stomach viruses. Lin-Manuel Miranda was his understudy, and James’ wife and children were in the audience on his behalf.

Nevertheless, James surprised fans by appearing virtually to thank fans and his Dawson’s Creek castmates.

“Thank you for coming. It’s just absolutely humbling just how much you did for this night, and I just want to say thank you,” he said. “Thank you to every single person here.”