Kimberly Brook: 5 Things To Know About James Van Der Beek’s Amazing Wife

James Van Der Beek’s wife, Kimberly, is in the ‘DWTS’ audience every week cheering her man on. So, who is Kimberly Brook? HollywoodLife has rounded up key things you need to know.

Kimberly Brook is the most supportive wife! Every week since Dancing With the Stars season 28 started, she has been in the audience rooting for her talented husband, James Van Der Beek, 42. She’s also brought along their adorable children for DWTS fun. James has dedicated a dance to his lovely wife and we can see why. She’s pretty great!

1. Kimberly and James are expecting their sixth child. The couple revealed the exciting news on Oct. 7 with an Instagram post. “Thrilled beyond belief to announce that another little bundle of joy has picked us to be their family,” James wrote. The actor and Kimberly showed the first ultrasound of their sixth child during the Oct. 7 episode of Dancing With the Stars. Their new baby will join siblings Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia, and Gwendolyn.

2. Kimberly and James married in 2010. The couple wed in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Aug. 1, 2010. They welcomed their first child, Olivia, in Sept. 2010. James was previously married to actress Heather McComb.

3. She has worked as a producer. Kimberly is credited for being an associate producer on the 2010 documentary Teenage Paparazzo. She is also a business consultant.

4. She has some amazing celebrity friends. Kimberly notably had a slumber party with pals Odette Annable, Jenna Dewan, and Stacy Keibler, in March 2019. She posted about the fun girls’ night on her Instagram.

5. Kimberly has been open about past miscarriages. Kimberly and James revealed they’ve suffered 3 miscarriages in the past. In their pregnancy announcement on Instagram, James talked about what he and Kimberly have experienced. Kimberly and “I have been through three of those first appointments to discover either no heartbeat, or no baby, and she wanted to share this moment. Miscarriage (a word that needs a replacement – nobody failed to “carry”, these things sometimes just happen) is something that people rarely talk about, and often go through in secret. But there needs to be zero shame around it, or around giving yourself the time and space to grieve. We decided to put ourselves out there – not knowing what we’d find – in an effort to chip away at any senseless stigma around this experience and to encourage people who might be going through it to open themselves up to love & support from friends and family when they need it most.”