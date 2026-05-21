How to Get the Wild ‘Scary Movie 6’ Popcorn Bucket: Is it Really a Bong?

Image Credit: Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Fans of the Scary Movie franchise are aware of how many boundaries the films can push, and the marketing for the sixth film is meeting the challenge. Now that we’re weeks away from the release of Scary Movie 6, Paramount Pictures announced a unique popcorn bucket design for moviegoers — and stoners — to enjoy.

“Y’all weren’t ready,” Paramount, Miramax and Scary Movie 6 captioned a collaborative Instagram video on May 21, featuring the wild popcorn bucket.

The sixth installment of the hit comedy franchise is expected to parody recent hit horror films, including Scream VI, Sinners, Weapons, The Substance, M3GAN, Wednesday, Get Out, Smile, Terrifier, Longlegs and others.

Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans reunited with Regina Hall and Anna Faris in the upcoming movie, which teases that “every line will be crossed.”

Marlon teased just how far the film will go during a previous interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“What we’re trying to do is bring back laughter,” he told the publication in March. “This is about bringing back comedy the way it used to be. And I think the only way to do it is you have to cancel the cancel culture.”

Here’s what we know so far about how and when you can get the Scary Movie 6 popcorn bucket.

What Does the Scary Movie 6 Popcorn Bucket Look Like?

The popcorn bucket is shaped like a bong, plain and simple. The entire elongated tube and globe base can contain the popcorn, while the smaller tube appears to be a butter dispenser.

In the film’s Instagram video announcement, the bucket had billowing smoke for a dramatic — and hilarious — effect for all the stoners out there.

How Much Is the Scary Movie 6 Popcorn Bucket?

Paramount Pictures has not confirmed the cost of each Scary Movie 6 popcorn bucket, but it will be available in four different sizes. So, the price for each “bong” will depend on the size.

Popcorn buckets, in general, are known for being quite pricey. The Devil Wears Prada 2 promoted a red “purse” that cost around $40.

How to Buy the Scary Movie 6 Popcorn Bong Bucket

The popcorn “bong” bucket will become available to purchase on June 5, 2026, the day Scary Movie 6 releases in theaters, including at AMC and Regal cinemas.