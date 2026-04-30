‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ Handbag Popcorn Bucket: Where & How to Get it

Birkins are so last season — there’s a new “it” bag in town, and it comes with butter! In the most delightfully tongue-in-cheek twist to come out of The Devil Wears Prada 2 buzz, fashion lovers and moviegoers alike are scrambling to get their hands on the now-viral “popcorn purse.” The limited-edition handbag is a red plastic bucket designed to mimic a mini Birkin that can carry your popcorn while you watch the movie! And that’s not all; it even comes with a high heel charm. So, how exactly can we all get the handbag bucket if it’s already sold out?

Below, Hollywood Life breaks down how you can get your hands on the popcorn purse even if your local theater and online stores are sold out.

How Much Is The Devil Wears Prada 2 Popcorn Handbag?

The Devil Wears Prada 2 popcorn handbag costs around $40.

Where to Get The Devil Wears Prada Popcorn Bucket if It’s Already Sold Out

In late April 2026, fans clamored to get a hold of the “Butter Birkin” after social media influencers started sharing videos of it. But, of course, the bags weren’t available for public consumption yet.

Luckily, the handbag was available to buy on April 30, but it was only while supplies lasted. Most people complained online that their local theaters only had a handful of bags, so most customers weren’t able to purchase one.

Not only that, but AMC Theaters, Regal and Cinemark alerted all shoppers that the bag was ready to purchase that morning. Within minutes, the handbag sold out.

So, if you’re one of the millions who unfortunately couldn’t get the bag in time for the film’s May 1 release, you can still pre-order it on AMC’s website. However, shoppers should note that the bag will not be available for shipment until August 30, 2026, with delivery dates in September.

Is The Devil Wears Prada 2 Popcorn Handbag an Actual Purse?

Depending on what you think is a purse, the viral popcorn handbag is a plastic item to hold popcorn. So, it does not have the same material as other handbags.