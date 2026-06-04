How Much Does the ‘Scary Movie 6’ Popcorn Bong Bucket Cost?

Image Credit: Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

The Scary Movie 6 popcorn bucket is quite the spectacle. Arguably one of the most eye-catching — and controversial — movie marketing designs created in recent years, the product is shaped like a bong, and it comes in more than just one size. But one question remains: how much does the popcorn “pipe” cost?

Paramount, Miramax and the Scary Movie 6 team broke the internet on May 21 when they unveiled the unique design in an Instagram video, with smoke billowing around the product. “Y’all weren’t ready,” the caption read.

The sixth installment of the hit Scary Movie franchise is expected to parody recent horror films, including Scream VI, Sinners, Weapons, The Substance, M3GAN, Wednesday, Get Out, Smile, Terrifier and Longlegs, just to name a few.

Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans reunite with Regina Hall and Anna Faris in the new movie, and they teased that “every line will be crossed.”

During a previous interview with Entertainment Weekly, Marlon said they wanted to resurrect comedy for what it “used to be.”

“What we’re trying to do is bring back laughter,” the actor told the publication in March. “This is about bringing back comedy the way it used to be. And I think the only way to do it is you have to cancel the cancel culture.”

Is the Scary Movie 6 Popcorn Bucket Real?

Sadly, no. Despite going viral online, the bong-shaped Scary Movie 6 popcorn bucket is not a real theater collectible. The design was unveiled in a promotional video from Paramount and Miramax, leading many fans to wonder whether they would actually be able to purchase one at theaters.

The confusion only grew when director Michael Tiddes weighed in on the debate. Responding to a fan on Instagram, he wrote, “Yes…. It’s real!” However, USA Today later reported that the bong-shaped bucket was created as a marketing stunt and is not being sold in theaters.

How Do You Get the Scary Movie 6 Popcorn Bucket?

Fans hoping to purchase the viral bong-shaped Scary Movie 6 popcorn bucket may be out of luck. Despite generating significant attention online, the collectible was reportedly created as a marketing stunt and is not available for purchase in theaters.

Instead, Scary Movie 6‘s official popcorn bucket is shaped like a telephone and pays tribute to the franchise’s iconic “Wazzzupp!” scene, which parodied Scream in the 2000 original film. The collectible features the recognizable phone design from the memorable gag that became one of the movie’s most quoted moments.

The phone-shaped bucket is available at participating theaters while supplies last. Fans should check with their local cinema for pricing and availability ahead of the film’s June 5, 2026 release.

How Much Does the Scary Movie 6 Popcorn Bucket Cost?

As of publication, the exact price of the official Scary Movie 6 phone-shaped popcorn bucket has not been widely announced. The collectible, which pays tribute to the franchise’s iconic “Wazzzupp!” phone gag from the original 2000 film, is expected to be sold at participating theaters while supplies last.

Past popcorn buckets have ranged in price from $30 to $50. The most recent marketing success was the red popcorn “purse” to promote The Devil Wears Prada 2, which cost around $40.