Hawaii’s Ballistic Missile ‘False Alarm’: The Top 10 Funniest Memes Twitter Had In Response

Hawaii received an emergency notification that the island was under a ‘ballistic missile threat’ but it turned out to be a false alarm. See the best reactions to this huge mistake.

Hawaiians woke up on Jan. 13 to an emergency push alert that essentially set the entire island into a major panic. “BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO HAWAII. SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER. THIS IS NOT A DRILL,” the notification said. They then received another notification a whopping 38 MINUTES LATER saying that the “THIS IS NOT A DRILL” message was in fact, a false alarm. It literally took almost 40 minutes for people in Hawaii to be told that they weren’t under a missile threat. As that realization started to sink in with people that no one’s lives were actually at stake after being told by the government to immediately seek shelter, they began to process their emotions in the way we really only know how to in 2018: by telling jokes.

Of course, there isn’t anything funny about the 1.4 million Hawaiian residents fearing for their lives — but this should have never happened in the first place. “At a time of heightened tensions, we need to make sure all information released to community is accurate,” Hawaii Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono echoed wrote on Twitter. “We need to get to the bottom of what happened and make sure it never happens again.” While the severity of this shouldn’t be overlooked, finding humor in this can help relieve some of the anxiety the initial notification instilled in people. So, naturally, the Internet rolled out the memes mocking the massive mistake. From jokes about what must have gone down at the control center to hilariously relieved comments that Donald Trump, 71, was on the golf course when it happened and couldn’t immediately respond with a rash decision, the Internet came in clutch with the memes to help lighten the mood. Check out the 10 best jokes from Twitter about Hawaii’s false alarm below!

Missile interception station intern at Hawaii be like : WhAt DoEs ThIs BuTtOn Do?! pic.twitter.com/PrGJMtVJbc — Vsevolod 🏳️‍🌈 (@UmmHomosexual) January 13, 2018

I predict a Hawaiian baby boom 9 months from now. https://t.co/nuvQQo8bk7 — shauna (@goldengateblond) January 13, 2018

Hawaii officials looking at missile threat button pic.twitter.com/D6Wce8Vtxk — Watahmillen🍉🍉 (@Watahmillen) January 13, 2018

All of Hawaii is like: pic.twitter.com/V3mwdWSyGM — Megan Carver (@classycarver) January 13, 2018

A live look at Hawaii’s missile defense system pic.twitter.com/00SzAGqYhR — Brendan Wilson (@haolierthanthou) January 13, 2018

Meanwhile, at the Emergency Broadcast System Headquarters#Hawaii pic.twitter.com/U2qbEcLHxf — Swear Trek (@swear_trek) January 13, 2018

Hawaii after they got that text. pic.twitter.com/LIwKbl20Hy — Vsevolod 🏳️‍🌈 (@UmmHomosexual) January 13, 2018

When your ex is in Hawaii and it's your shift with the missile launch button…. pic.twitter.com/z8KJ7t43av — Orson T. 📺 (@OGTVBlerd) January 13, 2018

Heard that Hawaii was expecting a missile attack. Everything alright? pic.twitter.com/3XrABWB53w — Antony Warren (@Lovejoy999) January 13, 2018

