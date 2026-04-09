Freida McFadden Reveals Real Name: All About ‘The Housemaid’ Author True Identity Sara Cohen

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Freida McFadden, the author of The Housemaid, knew it was time to reveal her true identity. Now that her work has become a global success, spawning the hit film starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, Freida unveiled her real name: Sara Cohen.

“I’m at a point in my career when I’m tired of this being a secret,” Sara — who is also a doctor — told USA Today in an April 2026 interview. “I’m tired of people debating if I’m a real person or if I’m three men. I am a real person, and I have a real identity, and I don’t have anything to hide.”

This wasn’t the first time that Freida discussed her other career. As The Housemaid grew in popularity, the writer opened up about her medical career in a past Today interview.

Here’s what you need to know about Sara, a.k.a Freida, and her life outside of The Housemaid.

Freida McFadden Studied Math at Harvard

Sara, a.k.a Freida, studied mathematics while attending the prestigious Ivy League school Harvard University. She then attended Stony Brook University to pursue a career in medicine. However, she never gave up on creative writing. It was during these years that Sara developed a strong work ethic while crafting and publishing fictional stories.

Her first novel, The Devil Wears Scrubs, was loosely inspired by her real-life work experiences as a medical intern.

Sara Cohen Is a Doctor

Sarah is a doctor who specializes in treating brain disorders. She stopped working full-time in 2023. Now, she only works once or twice a month, the New York City native said in her April 2026 USA Today interview.

“But I have stepped away from my job,” she pointed out.

Why Did Sarah Cohen Adapt the Pseudonym Freida McFadden?

Sarah chose to live a Hannah Montana-esque lifestyle, separating her careers and identities, because she wasn’t ready to “step back” from being a doctor, and she didn’t want her published work to “compromise” her work in the medical field.

“I just realized I was completely overwhelmed from trying to do both,” she told USA Today. “My whole goal was to keep it a secret until I was (ready to) step back from my doctor job, so it wouldn’t be like everyone I work with suddenly knew, and it compromised my ability to do my job.”

Sarah even wears a wig, though it’s only because she has “no idea how to style [her] hair.”

“Even though I haven’t told my real name until now, I feel like I have shared the real me all along and everything I’ve told them has been the truth,” Sarah, a.k.a Freida, explained. “Even though the name will be a surprise, nothing else will. I’ve always been genuine with my readers.”