‘The Housemaid’ Movie: About the Sydney Sweeney & Amanda Seyfried Thriller

Image Credit: Getty Images

A thriller starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried sounds like a dream, and it has come true! The A-list actresses will lead Lionsgate’s movie The Housemaid. The Euphoria star will play the role of Millie, and the Dropout alum will play the character Nina. Sydney recently appeared in the thrillers Immaculate and Eden, and Amanda led the 2023 series The Crowded Room alongside Tom Holland.

Hollywood Life has rounded up everything you need to know about Amanda and Sydney’s new movie, The Housemaid.

What Is ‘The Housemaid’ About?

The Housemaid follows a struggling young woman named Millie, who gets a fresh start by working as a housemaid for wealthy couple Nina and Andrew. Per the film’s logline, “Millie soon learns the family’s secrets are far more dangerous than her own.” The movie is based on the bestselling book of the same name.

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-president Erin Westerman released a statement to Deadline about the project, which read, “Part of the fun of the book was imagining the cast while we read it, and Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried are perfect for Millie and Nina – they’re both mysterious, nuanced, and incredibly skilled at becoming characters who don’t reveal everything right away. We’re thrilled to team them with [director] Paul Feig, who we worked with on A Simple Favor and its upcoming sequel and has a proven track record of developing stories with dynamic female leads.”

Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried are set to star in a film adaptation of Freida McFadden's #TheHousemaid. pic.twitter.com/r4XfTrxlYD — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) October 8, 2024

According to the outlet, Adam Fogelson, the chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said in a statement that he’s “thrilled to have The Housemaid join our upcoming slate.”

“A great filmmaker and a great cast with a great script from a great book is a terrific place to start,” Adam added. “My prior work experiences with Paul and Amanda have been nothing short of spectacular, and Sydney is as talented and compelling as can be.”

‘The Housemaid’ Movie Cast

The rest of the cast aside from Sydney and Amanda has not been announced yet.

‘The Housemaid’ Movie Release Date

Since Amanda and Sydney’s casting was just confirmed, Lionsgate has not announced a projected release date yet.