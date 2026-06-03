‘God of War Laufey’ Release Date: When Will the Game Come Out?

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The next chapter of the God of War franchise is putting a familiar character in the spotlight. During PlayStation’s June 2026 State of Play showcase, Sony and Santa Monica Studio officially unveiled God of War Laufey, a new game centered on Faye, the wife of Kratos and mother of Atreus. While the character played a crucial role in the recent Norse saga, this marks the first time players will experience her story firsthand.

Below, learn more about Laufey, the game’s release date and whether it will be available on PC.

Who Is Laufey in ‘God of War’? Mythology Explained

Laufey, better known as Faye (played by Deborah Ann Woll), is the wife of Kratos (played by Christopher Judge) and the mother of Atreus (played by Sunny Suljic) in the God of War universe. Although she died before the events of 2018’s God of War, her influence drives much of the story, as her final wish sends Kratos and Atreus on their journey across the Nine Realms.

In Norse mythology, Laufey is the mother of Loki. The games adapt that legend by revealing that Atreus is Loki, making Faye a central figure in both the franchise’s lore and its connection to Norse mythology.

In God of War Laufey, players will finally experience Faye’s story firsthand. She is joined on her journey through the Everywhen by Phranque, a talking cosmic cube voiced by Jack Quaid, and Rue, an enchanted ribbon guardian played by Perlina Lau.

When Will ‘God of War Laufey’ Come Out?

Sony and Santa Monica Studio have not announced an official release date for God of War Laufey. The game was revealed during PlayStation’s June 2026 State of Play presentation with a cinematic trailer and gameplay footage, but developers stopped short of confirming a launch window. More details are expected in the coming months as development continues.

Will ‘God of War Laufey’ Be Released on PC?

At the moment, God of War Laufey has only been confirmed for PlayStation 5. Sony has not announced a PC version. However, several recent PlayStation exclusives, including God of War (2018) and God of War Ragnarök, eventually made their way to PC after launching on consoles first. While a PC release is possible in the future, fans will likely have to wait for an official announcement from Sony.