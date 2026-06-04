Who Is Andy Cohen’s Rumored Boyfriend? 5 Things to Know About Businessman Kevin Sobieski

Image Credit: GC Images

Andy Cohen appears to be spending time with a new man, who has been identified as Kevin Sobieski, a New York City-based businessman. The Watch What Happens Live host and his rumored boyfriend were spotted holding hands while walking outside of Via Carota in the Big Apple on Andy’s 58th birthday. Both were wearing classy suits as they walked hand in hand on June 2, 2026.

Although Andy hasn’t publicly talked about his romance with Kevin, new details about him have surfaced. After celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi shared photos of the pair’s recent NYC outing, an Instagram user claiming to have gone to high school with Kevin chimed in on the discussion.

“Kevin went to my HS (was friends with his older sister!). He is a GREAT guy, and Andy is super lucky to be with such a gem,” the commenter wrote.

Below, Hollywood Life has compiled everything we know so far about Kevin and his relationship with Andy.

Kevin Sobieski Is a Businessman

According to his LinkedIn profile, Kevin is an accomplished businessman. He worked for the asset management firm TPG for just over two years. Previously, Kevin held jobs as a portfolio operating executive for MacAndrews & Forbes and a senior manager at Bain & Company.

Kevin is currently working in New York City, the financial capital of the world, per his LinkedIn.

Kevin Went to Harvard

Kevin is an educated man, having obtained his undergraduate degree in finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Kevin & Andy Likely Met During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Kevin and Andy have reportedly known each other for years. According to The Sun, they participated in a COVID-19 fundraiser in 2020 called Saturday Night Seder.

It’s still unclear how Andy met Kevin, though. They’ve kept the details of their relationship away from the public eye.

How Old Is Kevin Sobieski?

Kevin and Andy have an age gap of more than a decade. According to The Sun, Kevin is 42, and Andy is 58.

Kevin Is Andy’s First Rumored Relationship in Years

If Kevin and Andy are in an exclusive relationship, this would be the television host’s first in years. Previously, Andy dated epidemiologist Clifton Dassuncao from around 2016 until he confirmed their split in 2018. Before Clifton, Andy was in a relationship with John Hill in the early 2000s.