What Happened With Adam22 and His Wife Lena the Plug? Divorce Details

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Adam22 and Lena the Plug have spent years building online careers through podcasting, social media and subscription-based content. The married couple often shared details about their relationship and family life with their audiences, but they’re now making headlines for a different reason: Lena has reportedly filed for divorce from Adam after three years of marriage.

The news comes just days after Lena celebrated her 35th birthday on Instagram, reflecting on how she has “learned more about myself, built a life I’m proud of” and found “a level of contentment I didn’t know was possible.” She also wrote that “life keeps getting better” as she looked ahead to her next chapter.

As details about the split continue to emerge, many are wondering what led to the breakup, whether the pair share children and how much each of them is worth. Below, learn more about Adam22 and Lena the Plug’s relationship, family and finances.

Why Did Lena the Plug File for Divorce From Adam22?

Lena the Plug (real name Lena Nersesian) filed for divorce from Adam22 (Adam Grandmaison) on June 1, 2026, after three years of marriage. While she did not publicly cite a reason for the split, court documents reveal that she listed April 15, 2026, as the couple’s date of separation. Lena is also seeking legal and physical custody of their daughter and stated in the filing that she is currently dependent on $3,000 per month in spousal support from Adam22.

The filing also offers a glimpse into the couple’s finances. Lena wrote that she does not have access to the marriage’s financial records, noting, “I have no access to any financial resources in this marriage or actual financial information, so all amounts entered are estimates.”

Do Adam22 and Lena the Plug Have Kids Together?

Yes. Adam and Lena share one child, a daughter named Parker. The couple welcomed her in 2020, several years before they married in Tuscany, Italy, in May 2023.

According to Lena’s divorce filing, she is seeking both legal and physical custody of their daughter. As of now, no custody agreement has been publicly announced, and Adam has not publicly addressed that aspect of the case.

What Is Adam22’s Net Worth?

Adam22’s estimated net worth is around $4 million as of 2026, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

He is best known as the founder and host of the popular podcast and media platform No Jumper, which has featured interviews with major figures in hip-hop, entertainment and internet culture. In addition to No Jumper, Adam earns money through YouTube revenue, sponsorships, merchandise sales, podcasting and adult-content ventures with Lena.

What Is Lena the Plug’s Net Worth?

Lena the Plug’s estimated net worth is approximately $4 million as of 2026, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She first gained popularity on YouTube before expanding into subscription-based content, podcasting and social media ventures.

Alongside her solo projects, Lena co-hosted the “Plug Talk” podcast with Adam and built a successful adult-content business. Their joint ventures, combined with her independent online platforms, have made her one of the most financially successful creators in the subscription-content industry.